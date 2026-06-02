Mining for curiosity

Research

By Jackey Locke

A Memorial University outreach project is using one of the world’s most popular video games to spark interest in geophysics and geology in students.

Drs. Alison Malcolm and Colin Farquhharson, professors in the Faculty of Science’s Department of Earth Sciences, are leading the development of a customized Minecraft designed to help Newfoundland and Labrador students learn about mining, mineral exploration and geophysical surveying – built on a geologic map of the province, complete with roads and realistic features.

For the uninitiated, Minecraft is a 3D world-building game that uses blocks, where users can go on virtual adventures creating as they do so.

The project builds upon a similar pilot in the U.K. and is part of the MUN Geophysics Outreach initiative, known as MUNGO, and focused on engaging Grades 7-12 students and teachers across the province in geophysics and geoscience activities.

Through developing classroom resources, workshops and outreach programs, the team aims to make earth sciences more accessible and engaging for students.

Dr. Malcolm says the goal of creating the materials is to generate interest in the field by using Minecraft as a tool, creating a connection between the world of geophysics and a game many students know and love.

“We’ve written code to generate gravitational maps from Minecraft worlds, and a similar process is currently underway to generate magnetic maps from Minecraft worlds,” she said. “The maps will be used to teach students about geophysical exploration methods. Specifically, how gravity and magnetics surveys are used to locate various objects, such as ore bodies, in the subsurface.”

Dr. Malcom adds that the maps being available in the Minecraft world allow students to use them to mine for ores, providing hands-on learning of geophysical methods with the potential to encompass various other methods and fields.

Dr. Malcolm adds that the Minecraft activity allows students to simulate aspects of mineral exploration and geophysical surveying inside the game environment.

“This helps students visualize concepts that can otherwise be difficult to explain in a traditional classroom setting.”

‘Love the potential’

The initiative has already benefitted from graduate students’ involvement.

Alexis Johnson, a master of applied science in geophysics student and an avid Minecraft player and coder, has been involved in developing most aspects of the project and supporting outreach activities.

With the help and guidance of her supervisors, Drs. Malcom and Farquharson, Ms. Johnson researched how to get started and how to connect her code to Minecraft.

She also collaborated with local teachers to develop classroom activities that will teach students about geology.

“I have been responsible for designing the project, from how I wanted the Newfoundland Minecraft map to look and what it should include to finding the necessary geologic and elevation data for the map and writing the code to put this data into a Minecraft world,” she said. “I have also written code that generates gravity and magnetic maps of Minecraft worlds.”

Her maps show where there are dense and magnetic materials in the ground, which is where one would typically find valuable ores.

Ms. Johnson used all publicly available programs and codes when designing the gravity and magnetic maps, including the N.L. geology map. It is available online for anyone interested in building their own geologic maps in Minecraft.

Which, Ms. Johnson says, was the most rewarding part of the project.

“I’m most proud of the fact that we have been able to make the process and code publicly available, so that this same process can be done for anywhere in the world that has the right data,” she said. “I love the potential that this work has to become something bigger.”

The Newfoundland and Labrador geology-themed Minecraft world is now available for students and educators to explore and play.

The downloadable world and available resources are available on MUNGO’s website.