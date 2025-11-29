Public Engagement

By Daniel Ferguson

The global celebration of generosity known as GivingTuesday is Dec. 2.

Since 2015, the Memorial community has raised over $811,000 for GivingTuesday, an internationally recognized day of charitable giving. Last year, half of all donors were Memorial faculty, staff and pensioners.

Once again, the Memorial community is invited and encouraged to support students with even greater opportunities.

Make your gift go twice as far

All contributions made to Memorial by the end of the day on Dec. 2 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $70,000.

One hundred per cent of donations will go to the donor’s chosen area of support, and the matching donations will strengthen the Thriving Student Fund. In other words, a $50 donation will have a $100 impact for students!

More reasons to give this year

A special $10,000 challenge fund will provide a one-time $100 match for new monthly or bi-weekly payroll donors towards their chosen fund (some conditions apply).

To mark Memorial’s centennial anniversary, all GivingTuesday 2025 donors will be entered for a centennial prize draw!

Centennial fund: Memorial 100 Scholarships

Another way to celebrate our 100th anniversary this GivingTuesday is to donate to the Memorial 100 Scholarship Fund.

Donations of any size are welcome and will help recognize 100 students across all programs and campuses with 100 scholarships of $1,000 each.

Some of the scholarships have already been awarded to students like Karlita Herrera and Danylia Codner.

Ms. Codner, originally from Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, is currently in her third year studying visual arts at Grenfell Campus.

The $1,000 scholarship came as a complete surprise to Ms. Codner.

“I am very grateful … these funds will really help out with housing and tuition costs.”

At the other end of the student spectrum is Mohammad Mousavi, who came to Memorial’s St. John’s campus from Iran to study physics and physical oceanography at the doctoral level.

His research uses sonar technology to measure ocean sound velocity, an essential element in seafloor mapping and imaging.

“For me, the impact of receiving the scholarship is about having your work recognized by the university. It gives you more energy for the future, for your plan,” said Mr. Mousavi, who intends to remain in Newfoundland and Labrador for the foreseeable future.

You can hear from master’s education student Ms. Herrera how her Memorial 100 Scholarship has made her feel recognized by Memorial and how it allows her to focus on her studies while she works as a substitute teacher in the video below.

Donate now for GivingTuesday

“A university education tranforms lives — not only for students, but also for their families, communities and the world,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president, advancement and external relations. “Students like Danylia and Mohammad show us that donations do more than meet financial needs; they open doors to opportunities that shape futures.”

“Donations help students unlock the knowledge and skills they need to take on the world — and the world definitely needs the next generation of Memorial students! And remember, it’s not the size of the donation that matters: it’s taking part as a community with the shared purpose of supporting students.”

Together, we can help our students thrive. Let’s come together and make this GivingTuesday unforgettable. To donate and learn more, visit the GivingTuesday web page.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global movement that inspires generosity and kindness.

Following on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it kicks off the giving season and encourages people to do good in their communities.

Questions about GivingTuesday? Please contact Kathrin Gill, development officer, annual giving, at 709 864-2098 or by email.