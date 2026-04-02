Interview with a regent

Public Engagement

By Heidi Wicks

As the former CEO of Destination St. John’s, Cathy Duke (BSW’79, MBA’83) says she is extremely grateful for her Memorial education, earning bachelor of social work and master of business administration degrees during her time here.

She served for two terms on the Board of Regents. With nominations currently open, she recently spoke with The Gazette to offer some advice for anyone considering running.

Heidi Wicks: Why did you decide to run to become an alumni representative?

Cathy Duke: I completed both of my undergraduate and graduate degrees at Memorial.

I had a very positive experience at Memorial and my degrees positioned me for a very successful career. I was interested in expanding my board experience and felt that by sitting on the Board of Regents it would give me an opportunity to give back to an institution that gave me so much.

I am also a very patriotic Newfoundlander and Labradorian, and it felt like a good fit for me.

HW: How was your experience?

CD: Being a Board member provided me with considerable leadership opportunities and taught me a lot about good governance.

I had an opportunity to learn and get involved in the governance structure within a university, both at the senior executive level and the Board itself.

As you participate in various committees, gradually taking on committee vice-chair and chair roles, you have an opportunity to step up and lead efforts within the strategic directions of the university.

I gradually moved on to the executive, taking on vice-chair of the Board and, for a time, acting chair of the Board.

In my role as acting chair, I had an opportunity to represent the university at academic, government and community engagements.

I also learned so much more about how Memorial contributes to the growth and sustainability of the province on a social, economic and community level.

It increased my pride in the university and my appreciation of its contribution to the province.

HW: Is there anything you wish you knew before you started your tenure? Or anything that surprised you?

CD: The Board office provides an excellent orientation for new members.

Although I had been previously engaged with some of the institutions within the university through my own work, I was surprised with the breadth, scope and impact of university programs province-wide.

“If you are worried that this is something that you have never done before and are nervous, go ahead and put your name forward!”

I also came to understand the tremendous financial pressure Memorial is under to maintain aging infrastructure, academic programs and research in an increasingly tough economy while ensuring accessibility to students in a positive environment of teaching and learning.

HW: How has your experience affected your career and life?

CD: My experience strengthened my leadership skills, improved my knowledge of good governance and provided me with an enhanced network of decision-makers in the government, non-profit, academic and community sectors.

I was able to apply many of the lessons learned to other organizations where I held leadership roles, was able to engage within a wider network of influencers in my own professional career and came away with a sense of accomplishment that I had given of my time and effort to advance the success of our own provincial university.

HW: Can you explain the time commitment?

CD: Beyond the minimum, the time commitment can be as much as a board member chooses.

The Board meets regularly with substantial board packages to be reviewed for these meetings, and there are committee meetings as well.

Depending on the urgency of the issues of the day, board and committee meetings can also be more frequent.

Most Board members are balancing full-time employment and family responsibilities, but have found the time commitment to be reasonable.

HW: Is there anything else you’d like to share?

CD: If you are worried that this is something that you have never done before and are nervous, go ahead and put your name forward!

Time to move out of your comfortable seat and take the risk.

You will surprise yourself, and it will be worth it.

Nominations for the alumni election close on April 14. Learn more and submit a nomination.