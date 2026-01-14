 Go to page content

Memorial Alumni Memories

Calling all storytellers! Share your Memorial memory via video

Jan. 14, 2026

By Heidi Wicks

We’d like to see your videos sharing your most fun, prolific, memorable alumni memories from your time as a student! 

archival photos are on a backdrop with Memorial Alumni Memories: Got a Story? text in the front

How did post-secondary life open your mind, or your heart, or both?  

Maybe it was in a lecture hall, classroom or lab. 

Perhaps it was connecting with a friend on the row of computers in the back of the QEII Library in the ’90s, or at a TSC concert in the ’70s, a particularly heroic sports moment or a certain meeting with a club, society or student union.

A student is looking at a 1990s computer

Perhaps you were the first-generation university student in your family?  

These are the moments that ultimately form not only careers, but also personal values, personalities, and the adults who help shape the social, cultural and economic future of our society, and we feel they’re worth celebrating! 

Whatever the year or circumstances, whether it was academic or social, philosophical or fun, Memorial wants to hear from our alumni who want to reflect on and share the impact of their education. 

In February, we’ll start sharing your stories on our Facebook, Instagram and brand-new LinkedIn channels! 

If you would like to submit a video memory, here are some things to keep in mind:  

  • Begin your video with the sentence: “My name is . . .
  • “My most memorable alumni memory is . . . “
    Students dance in a decorated gymnasium in 1968.

 The tips and tricks below will help your video get selected:    

  • Record your video in landscape/horizontal orientation 
  • Be sure you are well-lit from the front (show us your lovely faces!)  
  • Please use a tripod or ensure the camera/phone is placed securely on a solid surface (in this case, we don’t want any wiggle room) 
  • Record in a quiet location and do not obstruct the microphone. 
  • Please keep your video between 45-90 seconds. 
  • Have fun! 

Plus . . . there are prizes for the first videos selected!

Be sure to follow Memorial University Alumni on social media throughout the winter for chances to win Memorial swag!

We look forward to celebrating the most pivotal post-secondary moments in the lives of Memorial alumni!  

Ready to submit your video? Follow the next steps in the submission form

Heidi Wicks is a communications advisor with the Offices of Alumni Engagement and Development. She can be reached at wicksh@mun.ca.

