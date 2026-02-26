Public Engagement

By Jackey Locke

Memorial University is advancing its commitment to deliver world-class education experiences to its students, thanks to a transformative $31-million investment in six major projects.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, the Hebron Project contributed $25.2 million, and the Hibernia Project contributed $5.8 million to significantly enhance student learning, research capacity and innovation, particularly in Memorial’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

From new AI opportunities to empowering next-generation student designers to enhancing discoveries in advanced materials, the funding will support almost 800 students annually, creating new opportunities and experiential learning pathways.

This milestone investment is significant for Memorial University and its students.

“Memorial is excited to collaborate with industry partners to elevate the student experience, prepare and train the next generation of leaders and find solutions to pressing issues facing our world,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “A huge thank you to the Hebron and Hibernia projects for helping Memorial advance cutting-edge discovery to ensure that our students are empowered, inspired and ready to shape the future of our province.”

“The Hebron Project is proud to support projects and programs like the SMART lab, AI placements and the Student Design Hub that expand opportunity across Newfoundland and Labrador, providing students with world‑class training and strengthening the communities that will rely on their ingenuity for decades to come,” said Heetal Patel, asset manager for the Hebron Project.

“These transformative initiatives at Memorial University aim to strengthen our community today while empowering the next generation of engineers, researchers, and innovators who will drive Newfoundland and Labrador’s future,” said Duncan Fitzpatrick, president of Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. “Hibernia is very proud to support the university in this way.”

Funded projects investing in student experiences include the following:

Student Design Hub

Phase three of the pan-university Student Design Hub, located in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, will expand supports and multidisciplinary collaboration for student design teams, enabling them to compete on national and international stages and fostering the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of future start-up founders.

The Hebron and Hibernia projects each contributed $990,000, totalling $1.98 million, and will benefit 500 students.

Memorial Centre for Artificial Intelligence Placement Program Support

Led by Dr. Stephen Czarnuch, associate professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and who is jointly appointed with the Faculty of Medicine, the project will provide high-impact placements and strengthen supports for more than 150 students.

Funded by the Hebron Project at $860,000, the initiative allows students to train directly within the province’s growing technology industry.

Funded projects establishing world-class laboratories include the following:

SMART Materials Additive-manufacturing Research Technologies (SMART)

At $16 million, the Hebron Project’s largest single investment is to establish a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing lab, to be led by Dr. Ahmed Elruby, assistant professor, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering.

The funding will be used to purchase new equipment for the lab, providing a foundation to develop new capabilities in design, manufacturing, testing and certification techniques.

The lab will accelerate discoveries in high-performance metal and composite components, corrosion-resistant materials and quality-control techniques through the training of 29 highly qualified personnel.

Special Core Analysis for Supercritical CO₂

Led by Dr. Lesley James, professor, Department of Process Engineering, the Special Core Analysis for Supercritical CO₂ will receive $3.4 million each from the Hebron and Hibernia projects, totalling $6.8 million to upgrade specialized laboratory capabilities to support Newfoundland and Labrador’s carbon capture and storage research.

By training future experts and developing innovative methods, it positions Newfoundland and Labrador as a leader in sustainable energy solutions. Fourteen students will be trained as highly qualified personnel.

Funded projects supporting breakthroughs in research and innovation include the following:

Canadian Network for Innovative Shipbuilding Marine Research and Training (CISMaRT)

CISMaRT, led by Dr. Wei Qiu, professor and head, Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering, will receive a total of $2.9 million — $1.45 million each from the Hebron and Hibernia projects — to support Canada’s marine industry.

The funding will help expand and deepen collaborations among academia, government and industry to advance autonomous, remote and AI-enabled marine technologies, while supporting the training of 30 highly qualified personnel.

Extractive Industries 2.0

A multi-year research project will help innovate extractive industries, such as oil and gas and mining, in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The project is led by Dr. Ray Gosine, professor, and Dr. Thumeera Wanasinghe, assistant professor, both in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, along with Dr. Gary Thompson, dean, School of Sustainable Development, College of the North Atlantic, and the project’s research director, Dr. Scott McKnight.

A $2.5-million investment from the Hebron Project will help leverage expertise from the province’s energy sector to inform transformations in the mining industry through technologies such as AI, data analytics and digital twins.

Twenty highly qualified personnel will be trained during the project, with collaborators from the Faculty of Business Administration and the Department of Geography, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; as well as collaborators from the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto, and from the University of Sydney Business School.