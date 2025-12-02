Moving and transforming

Research

By Jeff Green

Creating meaningful change.

It’s Dr. Sohrab Zendehboudi’s main motivator.

The professor in the Department of Process Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science helps solve complex problems related to energy, the environment and chemical processes.

He is one of two Memorial researchers recently elected members of the prestigious Royal Society of Canada’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

“I have always been fascinated by how energy moves and transforms – how we can use it to power our lives without harming the planet,” he explained.

Dr. Zendehboudi’s work focuses on sustainable energy systems, carbon management, process systems engineering, hydrogen production and water and wastewater treatment.

“What I enjoy most is discovery: turning scientific ideas into practical, real-world solutions,” he said.

Hear more about what motivates Dr. Zendehboudi in the video below.

He says energy and environmental sustainability are at the heart of Canada’s future and that he is proud to play a role in addressing urgent challenges.

“My work aims to make energy systems more efficient, reduce carbon emissions and promote responsible water use,” he noted. “It is important because it supports Canada’s climate goals, strengthens industry competitiveness and helps communities adapt to change. Ultimately, this research is about protecting the environment and ensuring a cleaner, more resilient world for future generations.”

Dr. Zendehboudi says collaborating with his talented students and colleagues keeps him inspired.

“Their creativity, hard work and determination remind me that science and teamwork can truly transform our world. Seeing ideas evolve into technologies that can improve lives and protect the planet is incredibly rewarding.”

‘Science, policy and people’

Dr. Zendehboudi says his team’s work extends well beyond the lab, including recent partnerships with industries, governments and communities to co-develop energy and environmental solutions that reflect local priorities.

“Collaboration and inclusivity are central to our work,” he added. “By connecting science, policy and people, we are hoping to help Canada lead the way toward a sustainable, equitable and carbon-neutral future.”

Dr. Zendehboudi was inducted during the Royal Society of Canada’s Celebration of Excellence and Engagement, in Montreal, Que., in November.

