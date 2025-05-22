Predicting the unpredictable

Research

By Jackey Locke

Dr. Joseph Fitzgerald (B.Sc.’08) is fascinated by turbulence, which is defined as the complex and unpredictable motion of fluids.

An early-career researcher in the Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography in the Faculty of Science, Dr. Fitzgerald wants to develop innovative methods to better understand and predict how the phenomenon operates in the Earth’s climate system.

As the 2024 Terra Nova Innovator Award recipient — and the $50,000 prize that comes with it — he plans to do just that.

Previously, Dr. Fitzgerald focused on developing statistically based theories of turbulence.

Now, he’s working on using artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive the next generation of climate research and discovery.

Weather and climate forecasting

He wasn’t always interested in atmosphere and ocean physics.

It wasn’t until he understood that climate is a critical global issue, as well as an incredibly deep set of physics problems, that he started to think deeply about the subject.

As part of the Terra Nova project, Dr. Fitzgerald says he will combine simulations of turbulence, specifically the currents found in the deep equatorial oceans, with AI techniques to make better models and apply them to weather and climate forecasting.

“The turbulent currents found in the deep equatorial oceans are some of the most fascinating on Earth because their physics appear tantalizingly similar to that operating in wildly different systems, such as the atmosphere of Jupiter,” he said. “If we find evidence that this correspondence is correct, it would help us to model these ocean currents and improve our general understanding of how turbulence operates in planetary climates.”

The Terra Nova Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Award and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor Energy Inc. and Memorial University to enable exceptional faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to investigate important subjects creatively.

The award, which helps cover costs for research analysis, equipment, travel and student researchers, is supported through funding from Suncor on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

Innovative solution

Dr. Fitzgerald works with Dr. Terrence Tricco (B.Sc.’05, M.Sc.’10), a fellow Memorial physics alumnus, AI expert and professor in Memorial’s Department of Computer Science, cross-appointed to the Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography.

“This will be achieved by using a method that has never been done before.” — Dr. Joseph Fitzgerald

Their goal is to make fundamental advances to improve their ability to model turbulence across a wide range of geophysical, engineering and other systems.

“This will be achieved by using a method that has never been done before – combining the two state-of-the-art methodologies of statistical state dynamics (SSD) theory and machine learning of turbulence,” Dr. Fitzgerald said.

He explains that while SSD has been used with great success to understand and predict the behaviour of a wide range of turbulent systems, the theory has not yet been adopted as a standard tool in the field.

SSD theory in its current form is not extensible, which means it isn’t clear how to systematically improve the theory beyond the random model.

“What we have is a very promising theory that’s a bit of a crossroads in terms of what step to take next – that’s a very exciting situation to be in, given the history of theoretical physics.”

Dr. Fitzgerald will introduce a method based on AI and machine learning that has the potential to resolve this issue and lead to the next generation of both SSD theory and an understanding of geophysical turbulence.

‘Very exciting’

Dr. Fitzgerald says he is grateful to receive the Terra Nova Innovator Award and for the opportunities it brings.

“It’s very motivating and inspiring to receive this award and, at a practical level, the funding will enable our group to grow quickly, which is very exciting in the context of the ongoing AI revolution,” he said. “The award will financially support a post-doctoral fellow to help lead the group and to work together with me on a day-to-day basis to bring together geophysical turbulence theory and AI.”

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research), says the opportunities for early-career scientists and scholars to be adventurous with their research are invaluable, especially with the support from Suncor and its partners.

“Dr. Fitzgerald’s creative work is helping to better understand a global issue and positioning Memorial as a leader in innovative technology and solutions,” she said. “Warmest congratulations to Dr. Fitzgerald on receiving this recognition and honour.”