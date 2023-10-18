Quantum in N.L.

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial University and Xanadu are partnering to train and educate Canada’s future quantum workforce.

Xanadu is a world leader in photonic quantum computing.

The partnership aims to establish a quantum-ready workforce in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and grow Canada’s vibrant quantum ecosystem.

This will be achieved by developing practical quantum education and training resources and introducing them to Memorial University courses. In addition, Memorial University researchers will leverage Xanadu’s various quantum software tools and receive support for their ongoing research initiatives.

Xanadu is on a mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere.

PennyLane, Xanadu’s open-source software framework for quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry and quantum computing, will be foundational to this partnership and used to build the quantum education and training materials.

Memorial University has a dedicated focus on research, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The university’s entrepreneurial culture aims to inspire students, faculty and staff to embrace innovation and challenge conventional thinking.

Throughout this partnership, Memorial will bring quantum computing education to Newfoundland and Labrador and continue to push the boundaries of quantum computing research.

“I am really excited about the opportunities that this partnership with Xanadu is creating for our students,” said Dr. James LeBlanc, associate professor and deputy head, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Faculty of Science, Memorial. “By partnering with a leading quantum computing company like Xanadu, we are setting the groundwork for the province to be “quantum-ready” as this technology emerges.”

Professor LeBlanc also says that the partnership will develop graduates who are highly employable in the quantum technology sector.

“The access to Xanadu machines, provided by this partnership, will bolster existing research initiatives at Memorial University with the hope of giving our research faculty and graduate students a true quantum advantage.”

Recognized as one of Canada’s top research universities, Memorial has demonstrated research strengths in a range of areas including climate change and cold ocean innovation.

Several research projects prioritize understanding the ocean’s evolving role in mitigating climate change.

“Quantum computing applied to oceanic evolution might drastically improve our ability to tackle these difficult problems. Given this synergy, it is essential for our researchers to have access to and an understanding of this technology,” said Prof. LeBlanc.

“We are looking forward to working with the team at Memorial University to train Canada’s quantum workforce,” said Jen Dodd, quantum community lead at Xanadu. “To date, there are 20 university partners from coast to coast, and we are dedicated to continuing to build and strengthen the quantum ecosystem in Canada.”

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world’s leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit the website or follow them on X @XanaduAI.

About PennyLane

PennyLane is an open-source software framework for quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing with the ability to run on all hardware. To find out more, check out the PennyLane demonstrations, a gallery of hands-on quantum computing content.