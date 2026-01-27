Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial University researchers are being recognized for their leading-edge work focused on osteoarthritis.

PhD student Jingyi Huang and University Research Professor Dr. Guangju Zhai in the Division of BioMedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, have been singled out by the Arthritis Society Canada as part of its Top 10 research advancements for 2025.

The pair is examining potential new drug treatments for hip osteoarthritis, one of the most common joint diseases.

“I was involved in this research from start to finish,” Ms. Huang said with pride.

Originally from China, Ms. Huang studied medical laboratory technology and worked in a hospital before deciding to come to Memorial in 2022.

She’s currently in the final year of her PhD program.

“I designed the research together with Dr. Zhai, performed the data analysis and completed the experimental validation of the initial findings,” she said.

She also drafted a manuscript based on the research, which was published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics last year.

New drug target

The research focuses on gene expression patterns in cartilage from patients with hip osteoarthritis. Cartilage degradation is a main characteristic of osteoarthritis.

As part of the study, the team analyzed cartilage from more than 100 people with and without hip osteoarthritis and identified 179 genes that behave differently in hip osteoarthritis compared to healthy joints.

“This makes me feel that my research is on the right track.” — Jingyi Huang

They found eight key “hub genes” — central players in the disease — with most involved in disrupting the normal formation and balance of collagen, the main structural protein that keeps cartilage healthy and strong.

Specifically, one hub gene known as SDC1 could be a promising new drug target.

In fact, some cancer medications targeting SDC1 are already in clinical trials.

Ms. Huang says their research could accelerate the development of targeted osteoarthritis treatments rather than just managing symptoms.

“For patients with end-stage osteoarthritis, total joint replacement is currently the only option,” she said. “However, not all patients benefit equally from this surgery. By identifying promising therapeutic target genes, our findings may provide useful insights for pharmaceutical development and the design of gene-targeted interventions. Ultimately, this work has the potential to improve treatment options and quality of life for osteoarthritis patients.”

“Our research helps identify key genes and pathways in cartilage, pointing to potential new therapies.”— Dr. Guangju Zhai

For his part, Dr. Zhai says learning more about osteoarthritis could help take the strain off the health-care system and make a difference in the lives of people living with the chronic disease.

“Hip osteoarthritis causes a lot of pain and disability, and there aren’t many treatments that slow the disease,” he noted. “Our research helps identify key genes and pathways in cartilage, pointing to potential new therapies.”

Solid track record

This is the third time Arthritis Society Canada has acknowledged work led by Dr. Zhai and his team at Memorial.

In 2024, he and Dr. Christie Costello (B.Sc.(Hons.)’17, PhD’23), were celebrated for their research advancements.

In 2021, Drs. Zhai and Salem Werdyani (PhD’23) were included on the list.

“It’s exciting to see our team’s hard work recognized again, and it motivates us to keep pushing forward in this important field,” said Dr. Zhai. “There is still a lot to do, but we’re hopeful that these findings will lead to real treatments for osteoarthritis.”

Ms. Huang says it’s encouraging to be recognized on a national level.

“When you are frequently challenged, criticized or even rejected during the peer-review process, this kind of recognition is extremely encouraging. This makes me feel that my research is on the right track.”

