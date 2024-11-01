Research

By Jeff Green

Moving ideas forward.

That’s the inspiration behind Memorial’s new Research Strategy 2023-28, which maps a vision to improve and advance our understanding of our place in the world.

The Board of Regents and Memorial’s senate approved the strategy last fall; it can be found here.

‘Input, creative care and feedback’

The document aligns with Transforming Our Horizons, the university’s strategic plan, as well as other institutional strategic priorities, such as the Strategic Framework for Indigenization 2021–26.

It also emphasizes Memorial’s commitment to indigenization, equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism (EDI-AR) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“The development, design and implementation of our new strategy is truly a team effort, driven by the input, creative ideas and feedback provided by our researchers and staff who support Memorial’s growing research activities,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research).

Dr. Allen first became involved in the process during the summer of 2020 while serving as associate dean (research) in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences when she joined a working group.

“Memorial is recognized internationally for its dynamic research that’s helping create new insights and a better understanding of our changing world, with a focus on issues ranging from climate change and artificial intelligence to health care and food security, among others,” she said. “This strategy builds on our strengths, embraces our growth as a research-intensive university and provides inspiration to sustain this momentum into the future.”

That work is reflected in the strategy’s new mission: We use curiosity, creativity and critical inquiry to develop and apply expertise for the betterment of people, place and economy.

The strategy sets out new core principles for research at Memorial and identifies refined goals and objectives and the strategic research themes necessary to build on the university’s accomplishments.

Also included is photography that reflects Memorial’s diverse research activities.

Some of these photos were captured by Rich Blenkinsopp, Memorial University’s photographer, while others were provided by researchers and alumni.

1/ An armillary sphere located on the St. John’s campus. The sphere has been a symbol of exploration and discovery for Memorial research. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 2/ Creating an artificial intelligence interface for controlling prosthetic hands is an example of the impactful research being done at Memorial. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 3/ Aerial view of the R/V Kronprins Haakon as it cuts through polar ice, 425 nautical miles from the North Pole. Photo: Dr. John Jamieson, Memorial University, and Lawrence Hislop, REV Ocean 4/ George River caribou outside Nain, Nunatsiavut, Labrador. Photo: David Borish, Memorial University 5/ Magnetic cobalt ferrite crystals, ranging in size from about 50 mm to 600 mm, roughly 10,000 times smaller than a poppy seed. Photo: Alumna Dr. Stephanie Gallant

The Office of the Vice-President (Research) consulted with academic units and campuses that provided ideas for the implementation of the Research Strategy.

A working group has been formed to guide the paths forward.

A set of goal trackers will be identified to steer Memorial’s research enterprise around the strategy’s four goals and to demonstrate the university’s research achievements and impacts.

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.