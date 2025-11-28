 Go to page content

The environment and our health

Grenfell researcher's focus on community collaboration 'totally transformed' her approach

Research

Nov. 28, 2025

By Melanie Callahan

The fifth and final in a series of Q&As with members of Memorial’s research community as we celebrate Research Week, Nov. 24-28. Check out the event calendar. 

Biochemist Dr. Karen Doody is interested in uncovering the unknown benefits of foods beyond nutrition.

Dr. Karen Doody is an environmental science professor at Grenfell Campus and the director of the Aging Research Centre-N.L.
Photo: Submitted

She says seeking out traditional knowledge from Indigenous communities to better understand how the consumption of local marine plants and animals can help our overall health has “totally transformed” how she views and conducts research.

Learn more about Dr. Doody’s research in the video below, including how the environment can impact our health negatively and positively.

Dr. Doody is an assistant professor in Grenfell Campus’s Environmental Science Program in the School of Science and the Environment.

She is also the director of the Aging Research Centre-Newfoundland and Labrador, which collaborates between Memorial campuses to create a provincial network of researchers studying older populations and to advance knowledge on the health and social issues they face.

Melanie Callahan is a communications advisor with Grenfell Campus. She can be reached at mcallahan@grenfell.mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Nov. 28, 2025

Carbon tracker

Canada Research Chair aims to inform adaptation, advance carbon climate science in N.L. ecosystems

A lit candle is shown on a black background

Nov. 27, 2025

Dec. 6 vigil

Anniversary of 1989 tragedy coincides with National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Nov. 27, 2025

Research rooted in real-world need

Master's nursing student strengthening palliative care for people experiencing homelessness

Nov. 26, 2025

Creative spark

Labrador Campus master's student channeling musical passion into musical education

Nov. 26, 2025

Transformative investment

Cenovus Energy supports Memorial University students with $2.25 million

Nov. 25, 2025

C’est la vie (of a French major)

Scholarships support BA student's international, national immersion programs — and leadership skills