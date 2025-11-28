The environment and our health

Research

By Melanie Callahan

The fifth and final in a series of Q&As with members of Memorial’s research community as we celebrate Research Week, Nov. 24-28. Check out the event calendar.

Biochemist Dr. Karen Doody is interested in uncovering the unknown benefits of foods beyond nutrition.

She says seeking out traditional knowledge from Indigenous communities to better understand how the consumption of local marine plants and animals can help our overall health has “totally transformed” how she views and conducts research.

Learn more about Dr. Doody’s research in the video below, including how the environment can impact our health negatively and positively.

Dr. Doody is an assistant professor in Grenfell Campus’s Environmental Science Program in the School of Science and the Environment.

She is also the director of the Aging Research Centre-Newfoundland and Labrador, which collaborates between Memorial campuses to create a provincial network of researchers studying older populations and to advance knowledge on the health and social issues they face.