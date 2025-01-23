‘Treat the whole individual’

Research

By Nicole Squires

Part of an ongoing series of Gazette stories celebrating researchers who received support as part of a major investment by the federal government in science and research on May 29, 2024.

Roughly 20.6 per cent of Canadians experience a substance use disorder in their lifetime, creating significant public health and economic consequences.

People at increased risk, like youth, rural residents and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals, often seek support for addiction recovery but struggle to find adequate support.

As a result, relapse rates for these populations are high.

That’s according to Kerri Mozessohn, a doctoral student and recipient of the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship in the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Science, who is focused on researching why.

Their project, When Stigma About Sexuality and Addiction Collide: The Role of Identity Support for LGBTQ+ Youth in Addiction Recovery, will explore the connection between social support and addiction recovery and aims to develop evidence-based support strategies for individuals with intersecting marginalized identities.

The scholarships are valued at $50,000 per year for three years during doctoral studies.

Funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship helps Canadian institutions attract highly qualified doctoral students who demonstrate academic excellence, research potential, leadership potential and demonstrated ability.

Naming stigma and building support

Through a variety of methods, including conducting interviews and focus groups with LGBTQ+ youth, parents and service providers in Newfoundland and Labrador, Mx. Mozessohn’s work focuses on defining how social support for addiction recovery is associated with recovery outcomes.

Their research looks at scenarios where one identity, such as being an addict in recovery is ignored or stigmatized, while another, like being LGBTQ+, is supported.

For instance, Mx. Mozessohn describes a common experience for LGBTQ+ folks in addiction recovery: “You are at a family function, and your dad has no problem introducing your same-sex partner to relatives, but quickly makes excuses for why you’re not drinking alcohol.”

These subtle dynamics, they said, can undermine recovery and identity validation.

“When supporting intersecting identities, you need to treat the whole individual,” they emphasized. “How do we incorporate friends and family into the recovery process and teach them to offer more holistic and effective support to their loved ones?”

Mx. Mozessohn believes that removing stigma may be the answer.

“People feel like they’re walking on eggshells. You have to name it, talk about it and take away the stigma.”

A personal connection

As a queer individual and 12 years in addiction recovery themselves, Mx. Mozessohn has first-hand experience navigating societal perceptions while coming out as well as seeking addiction support.

“I can take this research and immediately apply it in practice with clients.” — Kerri Mozessohn

Their professional background as a holistic nutritionist in an in-patient addiction recovery centre further highlighted the family and community’s critical role in the recovery process.

Witnessing the impact of family absence on clients during recovery events inspired them to delve deeper into addressing support gaps.

Making change

Entering their second year in Memorial’s Doctor of Psychology Program, Mx. Mozessohn is enthusiastic about the program’s intimate structure and mentorship opportunities.

With supervisor Dr. Nick Harris, a clinical psychologist and an expert in addictions research at Memorial University, and Dr. Karen Blair, a leading LGBTQ+ researcher at Trent University, Mx. Mozessohn is well-positioned to integrate their research into clinical practice.

“Being part of this program allows me to directly implement change myself and with my peers,” they said, noting the program’s focus on applied training and evidence-based practice. “I can take this research and immediately apply it in practice with clients.”

While excited about bringing this freedom and authenticity into their education and research, Mx. Mozessohn also notes that their program’s small cohort sizes and more one-on-one time with supervisors provide extra support and care they say you won’t find at other institutions.

The Vanier impact

The Vanier Scholarship marks a significant milestone for Mx. Mozessohn.

The scholarship provides financial stability and underscores the importance of their research in addressing systemic gaps in addiction recovery.

“For the government to fund research like this feels very big to me. We are all now being seen. Not everyone has the opportunity to do what drives them, and the Vanier Scholarship has given me that privilege.”