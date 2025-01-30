Unifying vision

Research

By Kelly Foss , Jeff Green , and Nicole Squires

“Dreams are made possible if you try.”

The inspiring words from iconic Canadian athlete and cancer research activist Terry Fox ring true now more than ever.

They also motivate a group of Memorial University researchers and partner institutions working together as the Atlantic Cancer Consortium.

They share a vision to realize Mr. Fox’s dream: a world without cancer.

Funding from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, totaling $1.19 million, is supporting Atlantic Cancer Consortium as a designated member of the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, a national network of cancer centres led by the Terry Fox Research Institute and the Terry Fox Foundation.

It marks a substantial milestone as all provinces are now represented within the network.

Game-changing collaboration

“Every family in our province has been impacted by cancer in some way and it’s why our government is proud to support cancer research to help the Terry Fox Research Institute make greater strides against the disease,” said Andrew Parsons, minister of Industry, Energy and Technology. “With this funding, our researchers can contribute towards Terry’s dream of a world without cancer from here in St. John’s. I think it’s fitting that this work will happen just a few kilometres away from where the Marathon of Hope began. We were there at the start, and we want to be there at the finish.”

The Atlantic Cancer Consortium unites 31 researchers and clinicians from Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Gold-standard studies

At Memorial, researchers are leading critical scientific studies to unlock the power of precision medicine and advance cancer research.

Their expertise ranges from immunology and oncology to genetics and bioinformatics.

“The Atlantic Cancer Consortium has been able to generate international-calibre data and fully contribute to the knowledge base.” — Dr. Sherri Christian

Together they are working side-by-side with national collaborators to improve cancer diagnoses, predict how different patients will respond to treatments and deliver more personalized and effective cancer treatments with fewer side-effects.

Some of the consortium’s projects target the two deadliest cancer types in the region: lung cancer and colorectal cancer, of which the Atlantic region has the highest rates in Canada.

Dr. Sherri Christian, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry in the Faculty of Science and cross-appointed with the Faculty of Medicine, is Newfoundland and Labrador’s consortium lead.

She says the overarching goal of the consortium is to offer a gold-standard level of precision medicine.

“The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network has united researchers from across Canada under Terry Fox’s vision to cure cancer,” said Dr. Christian. “As part of the network, the Atlantic Cancer Consortium has been able to generate international-calibre data and fully contribute to the knowledge base that is critical to ensure that each patient gets the right treatment at the right time, wherever they live in Canada.”

Dr. John Thoms, an associate professor and radiation oncologist with the Faculty of Medicine, is the provincial lead for the project and director of Biobank N.L.

Biobanks are also being established at other institutions, allowing researchers to share biospecimens, resources and data for oncology research.

To support the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network’s goals, the Atlantic Cancer Consortium aims to sequence approximately 1,500 cases for comprehensive genomic and clinical profiling.

“The collection of clinical specimens and genomic data at international standards associated with clinical outcome data is fundamental to meeting the goals of the Atlantic Cancer Consortium and the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network,” he said. “The databases developed by BioBank N.L. and the Atlantic Cancer Consortium will be a great resource for future research and discovery well beyond the goals of the current project. Investing in the Atlantic Cancer Consortium and the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network is an investment towards precision oncology. Patient participation in the project is essential and we are very grateful for their willingness to participate.”

Researchers are also partnering with Memorial’s Centre for Analytics, Informatics and Research to store data related to regional Atlantic Cancer Consortium activities.



Additionally, graduate students and post-doctoral researchers will work with the group on this and related projects, gaining practical experience, while a patient advisory group helps guide the research.

Right treatment, right time

Inspired by Terry Fox, the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network is uniting patients, researchers, oncologists, administrators and donors from institutions across Canada under a single vision to accelerate discoveries that benefit cancer patients in Canada and beyond.

“We are ushering in a new era for precision medicine in cancer.” — Dr. André Veillette

Today, the network includes 42 member institutions and more than 800 individuals and is supported by more than 75 funding partners nationwide, including the Government of Canada.

“By bringing together the best and brightest minds in cancer research and care, we are ushering in a new era for precision medicine in cancer, so that one day every cancer patient in Canada can receive the right treatment at the right time for their individual cancer, no matter where they are in the country,” says Dr. André Veillette, executive director of the MOHCCN. “Support from partners across the country is vital for our network to succeed, and we are extremely excited and grateful to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s investments in the Atlantic Cancer Consortium.”

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research), says it is inspiring to see Memorial researchers join regional and national partners to lead vital cancer studies.

“Through enhanced collaboration, scientists and scholars are sharing knowledge and helping train the next generation of scientists with the common goal of saving lives,” she noted. “The ongoing support of our provincial government is helping propel our research activities to the next level.”