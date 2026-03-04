A Q&A with Russell Noseworthy

Student Life

By Mandy Cook

While waiting for his Equitable Energy Transitions class in the Faculty of Business Administration to start, Russell Noseworthy thought he’d quickly check his email.

He knew the Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies decision was due soon.

When he clicked on a message from the dean’s office address that asked if he could stop in before the end of the day, he knew something was up.

Whether it was good news and bad news, the message didn’t say.

“As these things go, I knew it could go one of two ways: a good news scenario or a bad news scenario,” said Mr. Noseworthy, who is in his fifth and final year in the Bachelor of Commerce (Co-op.) Program. “In a cautiously optimistic manner, I stepped out of class 15 minutes early and made my way from the Science building to the Business building to find out which kind of visit this would be.”

After waiting in the lobby for a minute or two, associate dean of undergraduates Dr. Mary Furey handed Mr. Noseworthy an envelope containing a letter and a cheque for $22,500.

“It was most certainly a good news scenario,” he recalled.

The other half of the “good news” is to be picked up in Halifax at the end of March, when he attends the award ceremony and meet his fellow Sobey Award recipients.

The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies began in 1989 to support the development of future business leaders and business programs in Atlantic Canadian universities. In addition to the financial award, recipients receive mentorship support from members of the business community across Atlantic Canada.

Below, hear from Mr. Noseworthy directly what it was like to share the good news with his loved ones, including his girlfriend and sister, also both Memorial business students, that throughout his program he’s learned that Memorial students “punch well above their weight” and how he hopes his receiving the award will encourage other Memorial students to seize opportunities available to them.

MC: What was the first thing you did once you realized you’d been named a 2026 Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies recipient?

RN: Immediately after leaving the dean’s office, I called my girlfriend and fellow commerce student, Emma White, to tell her of the good news.

Then, still in a state of shock, I went down to the atrium where my younger sister, who also happens to be a fellow commerce student, was.

I told her the news, and she didn’t believe me. I showed her the cheque to prove it, and very shortly after cashed it.

I made sure that my sister did not tell my parents until I got home, and then I casually laid the cheque on the counter.

Immediately after inspection, there were many screams and hugs.

MC: What were your professors’ and fellow students’ reactions?

RN: Two days after hearing the news, the Sobey Foundation announced this year’s recipients, and then, as word spread in a small place like Newfoundland and Labrador, the congratulations started pouring in.

From professors, fellow students, extended family, parents of the high school students I help coach, friends and former high school teachers, the support was genuinely overwhelming.

At the end of the day, I had answered well over 100 messages, not including the many social media comments.

Getting to see how many people I have in my corner was deeply humbling.

MC: How did you learn about the Sobey Award?

RN: My friend, who I met through The Fund, Nathan Young, won the award last year!

He encouraged me to apply, thinking I’d have a decent chance, so I took a stab at it, and here we are!

MC: Why do you think you were selected?

RN: Admittedly, I do not have the most direct entrepreneurial experience.

But there are a number of other factors that are considered, including work experience, engagement within the university and personal acts of philanthropy or volunteerism.

Within those three facets, I have dedicated many hours over the past five years of my degree. What I believe helped me be successful in my application is the variety of my experiences and involvement.

“I have come to recognize how consistently our students punch well above their weight.”

Throughout my time at Memorial, I have volunteered countless hours as a youth basketball coach, served as student council president for my graduating class and contributed to Memorial’s student-managed investment fund as a member of the management team for the past three years.

In my final year, I am also serving as co-chair of Memorial’s 61st Annual Business Day.

Collectively, this level of involvement within the university and the broader community has allowed me to develop strong leadership, teamwork and service-oriented skills that I believe align well with the spirit of the Frank H. Sobey Award.

MC: What does being named a Sobey Award recipient mean to you as a Memorial University student, specifically? What do you think the impact is of being named a recipient of such a prestigious award on your fellow students, your faculty of choice, your university?

RN: This is my favourite question. Being a recipient of this award as a Memorial University student means the world to me.

I am immensely proud to be a Newfoundlander, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility to represent Memorial.

The depth and breadth of talent at Memorial is tremendous; I am just one of many students who would be a worthy recipient of this award.

Throughout my time at Memorial, I have come to recognize how consistently our students punch well above their weight.

Whether it is the continued success of Memorial’s student-managed investment fund in national competitions, Memorial’s growing global reputation or opportunities like representing the university at the John Molson Undergraduate Case Competition this March against many of the world’s top business schools, the evidence is clear that Memorial students can compete at the highest levels.

I hope that receiving the Sobey Award not only reflects my own efforts but also helps highlight the strength of Memorial’s students, faculty and programs and encourages other students to pursue opportunities to showcase what Memorial has to offer.

MC: How do you think your Memorial University education in the business faculty contributed to you being named a Sobey award recipient?

RN: I owe a great deal of my success to the faculty and staff at Memorial.

Without their support, many of the opportunities I have had — and hope to pursue — would not have been possible.

“[The Faculty of Business Administration] has been invaluable in preparing me for moments like this.”

The Faculty of Business Administration has played a particularly meaningful role in my development as a leader.

Through experiential learning opportunities like The Fund, faculty-supported case competitions and student traditions such as Business Day and the student council, I have been given repeated opportunities to lead, learn and grow.

That environment has been invaluable in preparing me for moments like this.

MC: What does receiving the award mean for your future? What possibilities are now open to you?

RN: This award provides meaningful flexibility as I consider further education in the future.

Following graduation, I will be joining Stryker in Newfoundland and Labrador as an associate sales representative in the Joint Replacement and Trauma Division, where I am excited to begin working directly within the health-care system and supporting the delivery of innovative medical technologies to clinicians and patients.

Longer term, I hope to build a career at the intersection of business, policy and health care, with the goal of contributing to stronger outcomes for communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.