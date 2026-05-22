A transformative experience

Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Lisa Pendergast

Pursuing higher education was a dream that Nicole Hodder was not sure she would realize.

Now, as she prepares to graduate with a bachelor of science (honours) degree, majoring in psychology with a minor in chemistry, she is reflecting on an achievement she describes as deeply personal.

Choosing to apply to Memorial University ultimately became one of the most important decisions of her life.

“Beginning university wasn’t just the start of an academic journey,” she said. “It was the beginning of rebuilding my life, discovering myself and proving that my circumstances did not define my future.”

A difficult beginning

Originally from Gander, N.L., Ms. Hodder did not transition directly from high school to university.

After completing Grade 12, she spent the following year facing significant health challenges, often in and out of hospital.

Her experience at Memorial was transformative, though not without difficulty.

Ms. Hodder struggled to find her footing and often felt disconnected from university life.

“[Accessibility Supports] allowed me not only to stay in university, but to truly grow and succeed.” — Nicole Hodder

Over time, however, that began to change. She became more involved in campus life by connecting with faculty, building relationships, volunteering and working in research labs.

Ms. Hodder began taking advantage of opportunities that shaped both her academic and personal growth.

As her confidence grew, so did her sense of belonging.

“The latter half of my degree became defined by growth,” she said. “I went from questioning whether I could succeed at all, to believing that even the sky isn’t the limit.”

Student support

Ms. Hodder credits much of her success to the support she received along the way.

Resources, such as accessibility services at Accessibility Services (the Blundon Centre), played a key role in helping her navigate university while managing ongoing challenges.

The support she received there enabled her to remain engaged in her studies and fully participate in student life.

The relationships she built with faculty members and mentors were equally impactful.

Through their encouragement and belief in her abilities, Ms. Hodder began to realize her own potential.

“These supports changed everything,” she said. “They allowed me not only to stay in university, but to truly grow and succeed. Learning that there are people rooting for you is incredibly meaningful.”

The next chapter

Ms. Hodder has been accepted into Memorial’s master’s program in experimental psychology and is also awaiting decisions regarding a medical degree.

Whichever path she chooses, she views the milestone as more than an academic achievement.

“For me, this degree represents perseverance, resilience and transformation. It’s evidence of how much a person can grow, even after profound hardship.”

Looking ahead, she hopes her story will resonate with others facing challenges of their own.

She says that sometimes, the greatest surprise you’ll experience is yourself.

“If my journey can help even one person believe that their circumstances don’t define their potential, then sharing it is worthwhile.”

Ms. Hodder will celebrate this milestone at her convocation ceremony on Tuesday, May 26 at 3 p.m.