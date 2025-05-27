‘Advancing my craft’

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Nicole Squires

Kiana Laundry says her professors have been instrumental in her success in both her academics and as an international-level taekwondo referee.

The new bachelor of science in biochemistry graduate says she was initially drawn to the field because of the science’s mathematical aspects and her interest in immune systems.

She soon “fell in love” with the atmosphere her professors and peers created in the classroom.

“The HUBI 1001 course content was beyond interesting and the professors made an entirely conscious effort to make the material as interesting and as fun as possible,” said the Conception Bay South native.

BIOC 4232, which covers special topics in biochemistry, was one of her favourite courses and helped to solidify the skills important to every scientist entering the field.

“That was one of the most fun and engaging courses I have taken in my biochemistry degree. It solidified many transferable skills, especially public speaking, researching and presenting scientific posters and literature.”

Memorial highlight

The biochemistry departmental formal events were a particular highlight for the new Memorial alumna.

The events occur annually and act as a celebration of students and their hard work.



Ms. Laundry says this year’s event was “very sentimental” to her.

“Watching the people I have spent four years seeing grow into themselves all getting together for one last hurrah is amazing to see. So many people who wouldn’t have met or associated with each other have been brought together by this program. So many friendships have been formed.”

Extracurriculars

Outside of her studies, Ms. Laundry focused on excelling on the mats as a top-tier taekwondo referee.

Last month, she received her international referee certification and became the first and only person in Newfoundland and Labrador to receive the credential.

She also achieved the title of Best Female Referee last year and was included in the top three nominations for Official of the Year from Sport NL in 2023 and 2024.



She attributes these achievements in part to her Memorial University professors.

“As a referee for taekwondo, I have had no choice but to travel to gain experience and advance in my craft,” she said. “Conveniently, these events happen mostly during the school year, but each professor that I have brought my qualms to have been more than accommodating.”

Drs. Mark Berry, Scott Harding, Jaeok Park and Sherri Christian of the Faculty of Science’s Biochemistry department were all part of Ms. Laundry’s Memorial support system.

“They have worked diligently to accommodate me as I travelled to the national championships as an official and to Belgium to test for my international certification. They also offered help in any way possible if I needed it. These professors are amazingly accommodating and will support you without question.”



Ms. Laundry will attend her convocation ceremony on Wednesday, May 28, and is waiting on a decision from Memorial’s Faculty of Medicine on her acceptance to the Doctor of Medicine Program. She hopes this will be her next step in her academic journey and says she will pursue sports medicine or paediatrics.