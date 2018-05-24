All-around player

Part of a special feature celebrating the success of Memorial's graduates. This feature coincides with spring 2018 convocation ceremonies.

By Andrea Kelly

Honours student, varsity athlete, community volunteer, student leader — and now spring graduate.

Bachelor of kinesiology graduate Logan Slade, who is from St. John’s, has soaked up every aspect of the student experience during his undergraduate years at Memorial.

Motivated and determined

His efforts have won him many accolades, including the U Sports Academic All-Canadian Award three years in a row, the Sea-Hawks Male Emerging Leader Award, the Atlantic University Sport Student Athlete Community Service Award, Memorial’s School of Human Kinetics and Recreation’s Dean’s List, and more.

Mr. Slade started at the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation (HKR) in 2015 and dove into his studies, taking six courses a semester to finish his degree in three years.

All the while, he was a member of the Sea-Hawks varsity swim team and maintained his volunteer commitments as head coach of the St. John’s Special Olympics swim team.

Mr. Slade has also filled leadership roles with the HKR Student Society, academic council and undergraduate studies committee, as well as organizing a mental health awareness initiative.

‘Felt like I belonged’

The spring graduate attributes his success directly to the HKR experience.

“From my very first class, I felt like I belonged here,” he said. “There is a sense of community in the school. I’m on a first name basis with my peers, my profs and graduate students. Everyone knows each other and is supportive.”

“When you say yes to an opportunity, more doors open.” — Logan Slade

For new students, Mr. Slade urges them to “get involved early.”

“Say yes. When you say yes to an opportunity, more doors open.”

For Mr. Slade, the next door is just across campus. He has been accepted into the Faculty of Medicine and will begin his medical studies in August.

Mr. Slade will walk across the stage of the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre to receive his B.Kin. on Wednesday, May 30.

He extends his sincere appreciation to all HKR faculty, especially Dr. Loucks-Atkinson, Dr. Carnahan and Dr. Yi, who he says inspired and supported him from his very first class.