Spring celebration

An annual rite of passage, Memorial’s spring convocation will see some 2,500 degrees, including around 600 graduate degrees, awarded.
Three sessions of convocation took place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 17; nine sessions will go ahead at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 29-June 1.
President Gary Kachanoski will address all sessions of convocation and will be joined by other members of Memorial’s senior administration who will speak at various ceremonies.
Ceremonies will be broadcast live online during each session of convocation. Webcasts will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial's convocation website for future viewing.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honoraries
While spring convocation highlights Memorial’s newest graduates, it is also an opportunity to recognize leading cultural, academic and social leaders with the awarding of six honorary degrees.
An honorary doctor of laws degree was conferred upon Birgitta Wallace during the May 17 session of convocation in Corner Brook. Dr. Wallace spent years as an archaeologist of the Norse settlements in North America.
At the St. John’s sessions of convocation, honorary degrees will be awarded to Dr. Cindy Blackstock, Indigenous children’s rights advocate; Marion Bogo, social work scholar; Newfoundland playwright Robert Chafe; cultural leader Peter Herrndorf; and acclaimed historian and author Margaret MacMillan.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
Spring 2018 convocation schedule
Tuesday, May 29, 10 a.m.
Margaret MacMillan, doctor of letters honoris causa
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts (surnames A-O)
Master of arts
Master of philosophy
Master of gender studies
Tuesday, May 29, 3 p.m.
Peter Herrndorf, doctor of laws honoris causa
Bachelor of arts (surnames P-Z)
Bachelor of science (honours)
Master of science
Wednesday, May 30, 10 a.m.
Bachelor of science
Master of applied statistics
Master of applied science
Wednesday, May 30, 3 p.m.
Robert Chafe, doctor of letters honoris causa
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative) (honours)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Wednesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of physical education (co-operative)
Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of recreation (honours)
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative) (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative)
Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
International bachelor of business administration (honours)
International bachelor of business administration
Master of physical education
Master of business administration
Master of environmental science
Master of marine studies (fisheries resource management)
Master of employment relations
Master of science (kinesiology)
Master of engineering management
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Master of science in management
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology
Thursday, May 31, 10 a.m.
Marion Bogo, doctor of laws honoris causa
Bachelor of social work
Bachelor of science (pharmacy)
Doctor of medicine
Master of social work
Master of science (pharmacy)
Master of science (medicine)
Master of public health
Master of health ethics
Thursday, May 31, 3 p.m.
Bachelor of engineering
Friday, June 1, 10 a.m.
Bachelor of nursing
Master of engineering
Master of nursing
Friday, June 1, 3 p.m.
Dr. Cindy Blackstock, doctor of laws honoris causa
Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Master of education
Master of music
Master of arts (education and francophone literature and culture)