Spring celebration

Student Life

By Memorial University

An annual rite of passage, Memorial’s spring convocation will see some 2,500 degrees, including around 600 graduate degrees, awarded.

Three sessions of convocation took place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 17; nine sessions will go ahead at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 29-June 1.

President Gary Kachanoski will address all sessions of convocation and will be joined by other members of Memorial’s senior administration who will speak at various ceremonies.

For further information about convocation, please visit the convocation website.

Ceremonies will be broadcast live online at www.mun.ca during each session of convocation. Webcasts will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

While spring convocation highlights Memorial’s newest graduates, it is also an opportunity to recognize leading cultural, academic and social leaders with the awarding of six honorary degrees.

An honorary doctor of laws degree was conferred upon Birgitta Wallace during the May 17 session of convocation in Corner Brook. Dr. Wallace spent years as an archaeologist of the Norse settlements in North America.

At the St. John’s sessions of convocation, honorary degrees will be awarded to Dr. Cindy Blackstock, Indigenous children’s rights advocate; Marion Bogo, social work scholar; Newfoundland playwright Robert Chafe; cultural leader Peter Herrndorf; and acclaimed historian and author Margaret MacMillan.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Spring 2018 convocation schedule

Tuesday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Margaret MacMillan, doctor of letters honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts (surnames A-O)

Master of arts

Master of philosophy

Master of gender studies

Tuesday, May 29, 3 p.m.

Peter Herrndorf, doctor of laws honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (surnames P-Z)

Bachelor of science (honours)

Master of science

Wednesday, May 30, 10 a.m.

Bachelor of science

Master of applied statistics

Master of applied science

Wednesday, May 30, 3 p.m.

Robert Chafe, doctor of letters honoris causa

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative) (honours)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Wednesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of physical education (co-operative)

Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of recreation (honours)

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative) (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative)

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

International bachelor of business administration (honours)

International bachelor of business administration

Master of physical education

Master of business administration

Master of environmental science

Master of marine studies (fisheries resource management)

Master of employment relations

Master of science (kinesiology)

Master of engineering management

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Master of science in management

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Thursday, May 31, 10 a.m.

Marion Bogo, doctor of laws honoris causa

Bachelor of social work

Bachelor of science (pharmacy)

Doctor of medicine

Master of social work

Master of science (pharmacy)

Master of science (medicine)

Master of public health

Master of health ethics

Thursday, May 31, 3 p.m.

Bachelor of engineering

Friday, June 1, 10 a.m.

Bachelor of nursing

Master of engineering

Master of nursing

Friday, June 1, 3 p.m.

Dr. Cindy Blackstock, doctor of laws honoris causa

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Master of education

Master of music

Master of arts (education and francophone literature and culture)