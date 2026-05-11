Convocation nears

Almost 3,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during spring convocation.
The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 14; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 26-29.
A graduation celebration will be held at the Lawrence O’Brien Arts Centre on June 12 for the Labrador Campus’s first cohort of graduates from the Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program, and the first cohort of bachelor of science in nursing graduates from the Faculty of Nursing’s Happy Valley-Goose Bay satellite site.
Live webcasts of each convocation session, including the June 12 graduation ceremony, will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on www.mun.ca.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honoraries
Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer six exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.
In Corner Brook, honorary degrees will be awarded to Indigenous health trailblazer Mary Pia Benuen and historian and writer James Candow. Ms. Benuen’s honorary doctorate will be conferred in absentia and presented in person in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on June 12.
In St. John’s, cultural ambassador Alan Doyle, dedicated public servant George Furey, acclaimed artist Jean Claude Roy and law enforcement leader Cst. Georgina Short will be recognized.
Professor emerita
In addition, Memorial’s Senate and Board of Regents recently accorded the title professor emerita to a distinguished retired faculty member.
Dr. Alice Gaudine will be honoured at the Friday, May 29, ceremony.
The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.
Spring convocation schedule – Corner Brook
Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of science in nursing
Master of arts
Master of arts (environmental policy)
Master of science
Master of science boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Master of science in applied geomatics
Doctor of philosophy
Thursday, May 14, at 3 p.m.
Conferring of honorary degrees upon Mary Pia Benuen in absentia and James Candow
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of environment and sustainability
Master of applied literary art
Master of education
Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m.
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)
Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)
Master of management
Master of social work
Spring convocation schedule – St. John’s
Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m.
Honorary degree conferred upon Jean Claude Roy
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Tuesday, May 26, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of science (honours)
Master of science
Master of applied science
Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of environment and sustainability
Wednesday, May 27, at 3 p.m.
Honorary degree conferred upon George Furey
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of commerce (honours)
Bachelor of commerce
Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
International bachelor of arts
Master of business administration
Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m.
Bachelor of physical education (honours)
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of recreation (honours)
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)(honours)
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of technology
Bachelor of maritime studies
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of data science
Master of artificial intelligence
Master of management
Master of environmental science
Master of applied ocean technology
Master of marine studies
Master of employment relations
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Master of science in applied geomatics
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of science in management
Master of science in fisheries science
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology
Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
Honorary degree conferred upon Cst. Georgina Short
Bachelor of social work
Doctor of pharmacy
Doctor of medicine
Master of social work
Master of science in pharmacy
Master of science in medicine
Master of health ethics
Master of public health
Master of occupational health and safety
Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of engineering
Master of engineering
Master of science in nursing
Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
Presentation of professor emerita Dr. Alice Gaudine
Bachelor of science in nursing
Friday, May 29, at 3 p.m.
Honorary degree conferred upon Alan Doyle
Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Bachelor of fine arts (visual)
Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)
Master of education
Master of music
Master of arts
Master of arts and education
Master of applied literary art
Master of gender studies