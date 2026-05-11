Convocation nears

Student Life

By Memorial University

Almost 3,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during spring convocation.

The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 14; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 26-29.

A graduation celebration will be held at the Lawrence O’Brien Arts Centre on June 12 for the Labrador Campus’s first cohort of graduates from the Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program, and the first cohort of bachelor of science in nursing graduates from the Faculty of Nursing’s Happy Valley-Goose Bay satellite site.

Live webcasts of each convocation session, including the June 12 graduation ceremony, will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on www.mun.ca.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer six exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.

In Corner Brook, honorary degrees will be awarded to Indigenous health trailblazer Mary Pia Benuen and historian and writer James Candow. Ms. Benuen’s honorary doctorate will be conferred in absentia and presented in person in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on June 12.

In St. John’s, cultural ambassador Alan Doyle, dedicated public servant George Furey, acclaimed artist Jean Claude Roy and law enforcement leader Cst. Georgina Short will be recognized.

Professor emerita

In addition, Memorial’s Senate and Board of Regents recently accorded the title professor emerita to a distinguished retired faculty member.

Dr. Alice Gaudine will be honoured at the Friday, May 29, ceremony.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

Spring convocation schedule – Corner Brook

Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of science in nursing

Master of arts

Master of arts (environmental policy)

Master of science

Master of science boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Master of science in applied geomatics

Doctor of philosophy

Thursday, May 14, at 3 p.m.

Conferring of honorary degrees upon Mary Pia Benuen in absentia and James Candow

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Master of applied literary art

Master of education

Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)

Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)

Master of management

Master of social work

Spring convocation schedule – St. John’s

Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

Honorary degree conferred upon Jean Claude Roy



Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Tuesday, May 26, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of science (honours)

Master of science

Master of applied science

Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Wednesday, May 27, at 3 p.m.

Honorary degree conferred upon George Furey

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of commerce (honours)

Bachelor of commerce

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

International bachelor of arts

Master of business administration

Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

Bachelor of physical education (honours)

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation (honours)

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)(honours)

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of technology

Bachelor of maritime studies

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of data science

Master of artificial intelligence

Master of management

Master of environmental science

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of marine studies

Master of employment relations

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Master of science in applied geomatics

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of science in management

Master of science in fisheries science

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

Honorary degree conferred upon Cst. Georgina Short

Bachelor of social work

Doctor of pharmacy

Doctor of medicine

Master of social work

Master of science in pharmacy

Master of science in medicine

Master of health ethics

Master of public health

Master of occupational health and safety

Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of engineering

Master of engineering

Master of science in nursing

Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Presentation of professor emerita Dr. Alice Gaudine



Bachelor of science in nursing

Friday, May 29, at 3 p.m.

Honorary degree conferred upon Alan Doyle

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Bachelor of fine arts (visual)

Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)

Master of education

Master of music

Master of arts

Master of arts and education

Master of applied literary art

Master of gender studies