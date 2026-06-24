Curiosity, confidence, connection

Student Life

By Jackey Locke

Memorial University is expanding opportunities for young learners and innovators across Newfoundland and Labrador, thanks to significant funding from the Hebron Project.

Funding totalling $1.4 million will support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) outreach initiatives in the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

Designed to inspire curiosity, build confidence and connect youth with potential future career pathways in STEM, the programming will target K-12 students through hands-on learning experiences, particularly students in rural and underrepresented communities.

The investment will help both faculties expand upon existing programming and launch new initiatives.

“Supporting those interested in STEM fields is an investment in the future and the next generation of innovators,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research and innovation). “Thank you to the Hebron Project for its ongoing support to Memorial University and for creating opportunities where students can immerse themselves in meaningful STEM-related activities, developing scientific skills and exploring future careers.”

Funded Faculty of Science programs

SciQuest Summer Camp offers an immersive experience where children explore life, physical and computer sciences through experiments, hands-on learning and interactive activities to ignite their scientific curiosity.

The Trips to Experience Real (FOSTER) Science and Professional Learning Days Program is designed for students in Grades 7-12 and offers educational outreach that enriches science education for students across Newfoundland and Labrador. The free program welcomes participants to Memorial’s Core Science Facility for hands-on STEM sessions. It also provides educators with resources to expand classroom practices using university-level materials. Expansion of this program will target bringing STEM to rural schools in collaboration with the Let’s Talk Science program and inviting students from central Newfoundland to visit Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

The Scientific Endeavours in Academia (SEA) Interdisciplinary Conference is a free, multi-day, multi-session event featuring student and faculty research across all nine disciplines within the Faculty of Science. The conference promotes interdisciplinary networking, student recruitment, professional development and community engagement.

“When we invest in outreach and engagement, we strengthen our communities, expand access to opportunity and ensure that science remains inclusive, relevant and impactful,” said Dr. James Gauld, dean, Faculty of Science. “Ultimately, these programs reflect who we are as a faculty: a community committed not only to discovery, but to sharing the joy of discovery with the world.”

Funded Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science programs

Engineering Innovators is a new summer camp designed to enhance information and innovation literacy, in which youth design and build a prototype of their own toy. A winter camp will be piloted to increase engagement year-round.

Girl Quest is a hands-on summer camp designed to inspire female-identifying youth to explore engineering through exciting projects, teamwork and mentorship. Participants will build confidence, problem-solving skills and friendships while discovering the diversity and creativity in engineering.

Engineering Club is a free program being launched for youth aged 12–16 and offered twice a year. It includes workshops that align with and extend the provincial STEM curriculum, strengthening both conceptual understanding and practical skills in engineering.

“These programs will open doors, foster creativity, build confidence and shape the future of our profession and society.” — Dr. Bing Chen

Kathryn Hong is the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s co-ordinator for outreach and engagement. She says that since 2013, the faculty has been privileged to co-ordinate experiential learning experiences for more than 30,000 youths in Newfoundland and Labrador.

She says STEM helps young people make connections with the world we live in and will “no doubt” be a part of their future.

“Instead of being consumers of technology, medical breakthroughs, environmental solutions and innovation, early exposure to STEM provides youth with the foundation to contribute to this change,” said Ms. Hong.

Dr. Bing Chen, interim dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, says investing in outreach and engagement programs is foundational and critical.

“If we want our next generation of engineers to be innovative, diverse and prepared for real-world challenges, we need to actively create opportunities for young people and spark their curiosity early,” he said. “These programs will open doors, foster creativity, build confidence and shape the future of our profession and society.”