Legacy of goodwill

Student Life

By Daniel Ferguson

For Wade and Kim Hiscock, GivingTuesday 2024 marks the perfect opportunity to celebrate and solidify a commitment that will impact generations of students at Memorial University.

The Hiscocks, both alumni and chartered professional accountants, have made a lasting impact on the lives of students through the Luke Hiscock Memorial Scholarship, which they established to honour Mr. Hiscock’s late father, Luke Hiscock — a former carpenter with Memorial University’s Technical Services.

The scholarship is specifically for students who hail from rural areas and are enrolled in Memorial’s Bachelor of Commerce (Co-operative Education) Program.

Ongoing support for students

Now, in the spirit of GivingTuesday, they are transforming the scholarship into an endowment to ensure its continued support for years to come.

The Hiscocks’ journey to creating the scholarship is deeply personal.

Mr. Hiscock (B.Comm.(Co-op.)’90) knows the challenges of being among the first generation in his family to navigate higher education.

Mrs. Hiscock (B.Comm.(Hon.)(Co-op.)’92) shares this experience, coming from a small town where the path to university was not a given.

Their commitment to supporting students who face similar challenges is at the heart of their scholarship.

“During her studies, Kim interviewed downtown with a chartered accounting firm for her work term,” said Mr. Hiscock of his wife’s first experience with a corporate interview. “She went up the elevator to the seventh floor and into this big boardroom — not a spot she’d been before!”

Reflecting on Mrs. Hiscock’s experience, the couple decided to ask that the university gear the scholarship towards students from outside the metro St. John’s area, who may not have a lot of support or experience with the interview process.

Giving more than financial support

The Hiscocks’ generosity goes beyond just providing financial assistance.

They take a hands-on approach to mentorship, offering resumé-building, interview preparation and career coaching for each scholarship recipient.

One such recipient is Madison Coombs.

She left Bryant’s Cove, a small town near Bay Roberts, to pursue a bachelor of commerce degree at Memorial University.

“We are almost as excited as the students are to find out the job interview results.” — Wade Hiscock

As Ms. Coombs reflects on her time at Memorial, she credits the Hiscocks not just for their financial support but for their mentorship and career guidance. She says all of their support has been pivotal in shaping her future.

“I knew I wanted to stay in Newfoundland, and I was interested in doing the Bachelor of Commerce Program. I also knew that Memorial had a great reputation for business education,” said Ms. Coombs.

Stepping up into a career

Now in her final year of study, she is set to graduate and start her career with Deloitte.

“When I found out I received the scholarship, the Hiscocks sent me a letter introducing themselves and offering to meet up. We had lunch, and from there, they’ve been in touch with me ever since. They helped me with everything, from resumé building to mock interviews. They made sure I was fully prepared for the job market,” Ms. Coombs recalled.

The Hiscocks’ commitment to mentorship goes well beyond the basics.

“[The Hiscocks] took me through real-life scenarios, preparing me for what I would face in the professional world.” — Madison Coombs

Ms. Coombs says the couple helped her understand what she needed to do to get into accounting.

“Looking back, I had no idea where to start, but they guided me through the process. They didn’t just help me with interviews — they took me through real-life scenarios, preparing me for what I would face in the professional world.”

Through the Hiscocks’ scholarship, students like Ms. Coombs are not just supported financially, they are given the tools to navigate the professional world with confidence.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with the students,” said Mr. Hiscock. “It’s brought back memories of our own early days starting out in the job market. We are almost as excited as the students are to find out the job interview results.”

So far, all three of the students to receive the Luke Hiscock Memorial Scholarship have gone on to secure positions in the fields they aspired to.

“It feels great to know that we’re not just helping with tuition, but we’re also part of the students’ journeys toward their careers,” Mr. Hiscock said.

Endowment timed for GivingTuesday

The Hiscocks are proud to convert their scholarship into an endowment in time for GivingTuesday.

The endowment will ensure their support will continue to help students like Ms. Coombs for generations.

Double your impact!

GivingTuesday 2024 takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Every dollar you donate for GivingTuesday goes to your chosen area and will be matched up to a total of $60,000.

Give to any area at Memorial; the matching portion of your donation will go to the Thriving Student Fund.

The Thriving Student Fund provides flexible funding for students in need, including those facing financial hardship, housing insecurity and medical emergencies.

Special offer for new donors

For new donors — whether you’re giving for the first time or joining as a monthly donor — matching donations of up to $250 will be made to the area of your choice, further maximizing your impact.

One hundred per cent of your donation goes to your chosen area.

Learn more and donate today!