More than skin deep

A Memorial University student is a 2024 recipient of the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award.

Parsa Abdi is a third-year medical student in the Faculty of Medicine.

The prestigious accolade is awarded to medical learners across Canada who exemplify leadership, perseverance and innovation, recognizing their extraordinary potential to shape the future of health care.

Born in Iran and raised in St. John’s from an early age, Mr. Abdi’s upbringing instilled a deep sense of community and a commitment to service.

After graduating from high school, he took a gap year to volunteer while backpacking across Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa.

“It was during my travels that I truly understood the diversity of challenges people face globally, which deepened my desire to make a meaningful impact in health care,” he said.

Memorial University journey

Starting medical school at Memorial University marked the beginning of a transformative chapter for Mr. Abdi.

Immersed in medicine, he found himself drawn to dermatology — a field he says is one of the most dynamic fields in medicine.

“From diagnosing systemic diseases through cutaneous findings and managing complex dermatologic conditions, to addressing the psychological impact of skin disorders, the breadth of the specialty continually inspires me.”

Driven by a passion for research and innovation, Mr. Abdi co-founded ResearchConnect, a platform designed to bridge gaps in accessing research opportunities, empowering students and health-care providers worldwide.

His dedication to advancing knowledge is reflected in his ongoing research, addressing clinical and psychosocial aspects of skin conditions in leading journals.

Community and support

Mr. Abdi’s commitment to addressing the psychosocial impacts of medical conditions extends beyond research.

Inspired by his sister and a close friend who live with vitiligo, a disease that causes the loss of skin colour in patches, he co-founded Vitiligo Voices Canada, the country’s first support group dedicated to individuals affected by the condition.

“If this award brings even one person closer to the [vitiligo] support they need, that would be the greatest reward.” — Parsa Abdi

He says vitiligo is often misunderstood as a purely cosmetic issue, but it’s linked to increased susceptibility to autoimmune conditions like thyroid disorders and rheumatoid arthritis.

Living with vitiligo can be psychologically taxing, with increased rates of depression and anxiety among those affected.

With over 1,000 members, the organization hosts monthly meetings, shares resources and launched the Canadian Lit for Vit campaign.

“If this award brings even one person closer to the support they need, that would be the greatest reward,” he said.

As the provincial lead representative for Melanoma Canada, he also supports patients navigating melanoma and promotes skin cancer prevention.

This inspired him to bring the Skin Smart Campus program to Memorial University, making it the first Canadian university accredited by the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention.

Through his leadership, sunscreen dispensers will soon be installed across all of Memorial’s campuses.

“When I saw the Skin Smart program, I immediately knew it was an opportunity for Memorial University to set an example,” he said. “Being the first Canadian university to achieve this distinction is a major step forward for campus health, and by making sunscreen dispensers available across campus, we’re making prevention an everyday part of students’ routines.”

In recognition of his efforts, Mr. Abdi was honoured with the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund Recognition Award in 2024.

Equitable health-care access

A commitment to improving medical care in underserved areas led Mr. Abdi to spearhead the RuralSkinGuide, an initiative addressing health-care disparities in rural and remote regions.

“No matter where you start, you can make a significant difference.” — Parsa Abdi

Supported by a Pfizer grant, he and leading dermatologist Dr. Rachel Asiniwasis aim to equip rural health-care providers with dermatology resources.

“In rural communities, especially here in Newfoundland and Labrador, access to health care is often limited,” said Mr. Abdi. “This initiative ensures all patients, no matter where they live, receive the care they need.”

Mr. Abdi says the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame is “truly a blessing and an hour” and a significant stepping stone to advance his work.

“The resources that come with it will open new doors for my initiatives, like expanding Memorial’s sunscreen program, and increasing awareness for Vitiligo Voices Canada.”

He finds inspiration in past Canadian Medical Hall of Fame laureate Sir Frederick Banting.

“Dr. Banting came from a small town, yet he made an enormous impact with his discovery of insulin. His story reminds me that no matter where you start, you can make a significant difference.”