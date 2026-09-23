New school year, new pathways

Student Life

By Jodi Cooke

Looking to advance your tech-based career with a streamlined approach?

Now, there’s no starting over.

The Marine Institute (MI) is expanding admission pathways to help graduates of two-year technician diploma programs continue their education and earn a bachelor of technology degree.

The new admission pathway recognizes the value of technology and technical education and provides eligible graduates with a clear route.

Offered through the Marine Institute’s School of Ocean Technology, the Bachelor of Technology Program is designed for graduates of technology and technician diploma programs who want to build on their education through university-level study.

The program combines advanced knowledge with courses in areas where technology professionals work, such as leadership, business and communication.

“This pathway reflects our commitment to meeting learners where they are.” — Dr. Paul Brett

Under the expanded admission pathway, graduates of eligible two-year technician diploma programs can apply to the Bachelor of Technology Program in either the engineering technology and applied science major or the health science technology major.

“This pathway reflects our commitment to meeting learners where they are,” said Dr. Paul Brett, deputy provost (Marine Institute) and executive director (professional and continuing education)(interim). “It recognizes the value of technician-level education and creates a direct route for graduates to continue their academic journey without starting over. By making degree studies more accessible and flexible, we are helping students achieve their goals while supporting the needs of industry and the broader workforce.”

Students admitted through this pathway will complete 10 additional courses compared with students entering through existing bachelor of technology admission pathways.

Building on education

The program provides students with opportunities to develop skills that can support career advancement in health science technology and engineering and applied science technology industries.

“This is an important next rung on the ladder for diploma graduates,” said Georgina White, the assistant head of the School of Ocean Technology. “This helps build on the education and skills students already have, advancing careers, meeting evolving needs of the workforce and embracing lifelong learning.”

The coursework includes project management, health-care management and technical operations management.

Graduates may pursue career opportunities in senior leadership roles such as project supervisor, information supervisor or policy supervisor, as well as furthering their education with the Marine Institute’s Master’s Degree in Technology Management Program.

Supporting students and the evolving workforce

The expanded pathway reflects students’ and employers’ changing needs and recognizes that career development increasingly involves opportunities to build on existing education and technical expertise.

By creating additional routes into the Bachelor of Technology Program, the Marine Institute is helping students build on the credentials they already hold while developing the broader academic, management and professional skills needed to advance their careers.

Applicants must meet the university’s regular admission requirements in addition to the requirements for their specific bachelor of technology admission category.

Applications now open!

Applications are now open for the upcoming Winter and Spring semesters, as well as the Fall 2027 semester.

Are you interested in the Bachelor of Technology Program?