Schulich stars

Student Life

By Jill Hunt

First-year students Noshin Khan and Gavin Sala are Memorial University’s newest Schulich Leader Scholarship recipients.

The two join an elite group of students recognized for their academic excellence, leadership and potential to make an impact through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Noshin Khan

From a young age, Ms. Khan has been captivated by the wonders of engineering. When travelling to see her family in Bangladesh, she would stare at airplane engines and wonder how they kept her in the sky.

Her childhood curiosity sparked a lifelong passion for STEM.

That passion helped Ms. Khan earn one of Canada’s most prestigious awards, valued at $120,000. As a Schulich leader scholar, she has been accepted into the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science with plans to major in electrical engineering.

Ms. Khan vividly recalls learning she had been selected, a moment she says she won’t forget.

“During study hall at Waterford Valley High, as soon as I opened the congratulations email, I sprinted to tell my physics teacher and my student success teacher the exciting news,” she said. “They both helped me tremendously with the application process. Without the unwavering support of my friends, family and teachers, I would not be in the position that I am today.”

“The decision to study at Memorial allows me to stay close to family and friends while pursuing my goals.” — Noshin Khan

Although she received offers from other universities, Ms. Khan says she ultimately chose Memorial’s Engineering and Applied Science Program because of its mandatory co-operative education program, renowned professors, rigorous academics and high-class research.

Born and raised in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ms. Khan is excited to continue her educational journey close to home. She hopes to leave a lasting impact on the province she loves and plans to give back to her community.

“The decision to study at Memorial allows me to stay close to family and friends while pursuing my goals.”

She is also eager to get involved in campus life.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting my professors and making new friends,” she said. “I also hope to join a student design team or club, get involved with the engineering society and support local causes and technology initiatives.”

Gavin Sala

A graduate of Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John’s, N.L., Mr. Sala is the recipient of an award valued at $100,000 and plans to pursue mathematics in Memorial’s Faculty of Science.

Mathematics is his passion, and he believes it is the foundation of science and technology.

One of his favourite memories is learning he received the prestigious award.

“I was on a family trip to Toronto when I received the email from Memorial saying I was selected as a Schulich leader,” he recalled. “I knew how competitive the scholarship was, so while I had hoped for the opportunity, I never expected it.”

The excitement was so overwhelming that it took him a couple of hours to process the news.

“I’m excited to try out for the MUN Sea-Hawks track and field team.” — Gavin Sala

“After finally calming down, my sister and I decided to record my parents’ reaction when they returned to the hotel. We set up our phones in hidden spots, and that video is still one of my favourite memories.”

For Mr. Sala, Memorial University stood out for many reasons.

“I really appreciate that Memorial provides opportunities to get involved beyond the classroom and work on projects that have real-world impact,” he said. “I’m excited to try out for the MUN Sea-Hawks track and field team, as I compete in shot put, discus and javelin. There are many other clubs and societies that interest me, and I’m looking forward to exploring new opportunities.”

Mr. Sala says he is excited to be a part of the Memorial community and connect with other students who share his interests.

“This, along with pursuing my interests and furthering my education, is the most exciting part of starting university this fall!”

The Schulich Leader Scholarship is one of the most prestigious undergraduate STEM scholarships awarded annually to entrepreneurial-minded high school students.

About Seymour Schulich

Canadian businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established a $200-million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage the best and brightest students to become Schulich leader scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.