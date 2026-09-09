Research

By Jeff Green

A Memorial University researcher, whose 40-plus-year career includes influential discoveries and contributions to science, is receiving Canada’s most prestigious academic honour.

Dr. Fereidoon Shahidi, a University Research Professor in the Department of Human Biosciences in the Faculty of Science, is among those named as 2026 fellows of the Royal Society of Canada.

The announcement was made on Sept. 9.

“Election to the Royal Society of Canada is a pinnacle of academic achievement and Memorial University is incredibly proud Dr. Shahidi is receiving this tremendous honour,” said Dr. Rod Russell, interim vice-president (research and innovation). “For decades, researchers, trainees, industry and governments have turned to Dr. Shahidi for his insight and expertise in the areas of food sciences and nutrition. He is a trusted voice, an advocate for the next generation of scientists and a prolific author. We celebrate his unprecedented contributions to research and innovation. Congratulations, Dr. Shahidi.”

Cutting-edge advancements

Internationally recognized for his basic and applied research on food lipids and phenolic antioxidants, Dr. Shahidi has made outstanding and cutting-edge contributions to fundamental and applied areas of food and nutraceutical science, significantly advancing the discipline at national and international levels.

His groundbreaking scientific achievements resulted in numerous awards, including lifetime achievement awards from the Institute of Food Technologists and the International Academy of Food Science and Technology.

“The recognition I have received is for teamwork with dedicated researchers I have had the privilege to work with and represent.” — Dr. Fereidoon Shahidi

Renowned for his studies in food chemistry, food biochemistry, seafood and aquaculture, nutraceuticals and flavour research, Dr. Shahidi’s novel discoveries have advanced both the science and application of functional foods, provided safer and healthier alternatives for consumers and contributed to the global movement toward sustainable, zero-waste food systems.

Dr. Shahidi says it is an honour to join an elite team of scholars.

“It feels good to confirm that hard work will not go unnoticed.”

Productive career

Over the course of his career at Memorial, Dr. Shahidi has secured more than $13 million in funding for research, published more than 1,100 research articles, book chapters and patents, and is the editor or author/co-author of 80 books.

According to Google Scholar, he ranks first globally in the Food Science, Food Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Functional Foods and Food Antioxidants category, with more than 130,000 citations and an h-index exceeding 170, reflecting his exceptional and sustained research impact.

Including his latest honour, his distinguished scientific record has earned him fellow status in an unparalleled number of professional societies, including Institute of Food Technologists, American Oil Chemists’ Society, American Chemical Society and the Royal Society of Chemistry.

‘Teamwork’ approach

Dr. Shahidi is quick to point out that his students have played a huge role in his successful research program and he’s proud of their contributions.

“The recognition I have received is for teamwork with dedicated researchers I have had the privilege to work with and represent,” he said. “They are in key positions in some 20 countries, serving in influential positions as presidents of universities to industry leaders and government officials.”

Dr. Shahidi joins an illustrious group of Memorial researchers who have been named and elected to the Royal Society of Canada, including 32 researchers named as fellows and 22 named to the society’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

Honorees from across Canada will be welcomed during the Royal Society of Canada’s Celebration of Excellence and Engagement, taking place Nov. 12-15 in Ottawa, Ont.

Check back to the Gazette for a future profile of Dr. Shahidi.