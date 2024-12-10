 Go to page content

Oxford awaits her

Political science graduate Memorial's University's 2025 Rhodes scholar

Dec. 10, 2024

By Joshua Goudie

Meret Ebsary vividly remembers the moment her life changed.

After a rigorous selection process, the St. John’s native received the news that she had been chosen as Newfoundland and Labrador’s 2024 Rhodes scholar.

“It didn’t feel real at first,” she said. “All the other finalists were so talented. But after it sank in, it felt incredibly wonderful. I’m so, so grateful. This will change the trajectory of my life.”

The Rhodes Scholarship, the world’s oldest and most prestigious graduate fellowship, will allow Ms. Ebsary to pursue fully funded studies at the University of Oxford in the U.K.

Strengthening systems

A Memorial University alumna, Ms. Ebsary holds an international bachelor of arts (honours) degree in political science.

Currently, she is pursuing a master’s degree in global health at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, specializing in global health governance.

Inspired by the global challenges highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Ebsary says she was motivated to use her political background to explore the gaps in health-care policies.

“During the pandemic, many people, including myself, were grappling with a deep sense of loss and grief,” she said. “I felt strongly that things needed to change and that health-care systems ought to become more resilient in times of crisis.”

Community and opportunity

Born in St. Anthony and raised in St. John’s, Ms. Ebsary credits her community for her success.

Meret Ebsary stands between two rows of flags at the United Nations
Meret Ebsary at the UN in New York City.
Photo: Submitted

As a first-generation university student, she says she wouldn’t be where she is today without the people who supported and raised her.

“While this achievement is due to hard work and dedication, it’s equally thanks to my teachers, mentors, family and friends.”

She also credits her professors at Memorial University for helping her discover her passions.

“Political theory sheds light not just on how the world is but on how it could be,” she said. “That sense of possibility is a significant source of my inspiration — the hope of contributing to a better tomorrow.”

Ms. Ebsary’s academic journey has been anything but linear, she says. Her interests and research span political science, global health and political history.

She says our lives aren’t always streamlined and “that’s normal and okay.”

“It’s important to embrace multiple interests and recognize that we don’t always need a crystal-clear plan for the future. Sometimes, what matters most is simply loving what we do in the moment.”

Her work has already earned her numerous opportunities and accolades. While at Memorial, her thesis on the women’s suffrage movement was awarded the Susan McCorquodale Memorial Scholarship.

She has also presented her work to high-level panels at the United Nations, developed tools to support One Health frameworks for non-governmental organizations and served as a protocol officer for the first Global Model World Health Organization.

Eyes ahead

In January, Ms. Ebsary will return to Memorial University to work with the Department of Gender Studies to provide research and organizational support for its upcoming Memorial centennial celebration events.

When asked about her plans once she completes her degree at Oxford, she says she envisions a future dedicated to amplifying the voices of historically marginalized groups in global political discourse.

“In all honesty, wherever the future takes me I see myself doing something I love — whether that’s research or something more hands-on in government and politics.”

Joshua Goudie is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Memorial. He can be reached at s35jag@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Taylor Barrett

Dec. 10, 2024

Studentview

Sex education = safety and comfort, writes Taylor Barrett

Dec. 10, 2024

Reflections and looking ahead

Memorial University's EDI-AR 2024 milestones and 2025 plans

Dec. 10, 2024

Moose matter

Fighting climate change in N.L.’s boreal forests and the inherent value of large herbivores

A black chalkboard with chalk marks of mathematical equations

Dec. 9, 2024

Math legacy

Memorial undergraduates triumph at 2024 Science Atlantic math competition — again

Memorial University clock tower

Dec. 6, 2024

Budget update 

A message from President Neil Bose 

A graphic-shaped outline of a brain in white colour with a dark blue background.

Dec. 5, 2024

Maintaining momentum

Memorial University recognized nationally for AI-related publications and research growth