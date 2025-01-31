Social, political, economic

 Go to page content

Community-engaged learning at heart of Harris Centre fellowship program

Jan. 31, 2025

By Cathy Newhook and Dr. Mandy Rowsell

Empowering students with a passion for public policy and regional development.

A photo of a group of people standing at the front of a classroom with a large screen TV behind them with 5 individuals on screen via Zoom. These are the 17 new, 2025 Harris Centre Student Fellows, joined by Drs. Sean Grey and Beth SChwartz from Poli Sci and Cathy Newhook and Kim Crosbie from the Harris Centre.
The Harris Centre Student Fellows
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

That’s the aim of the inaugural Harris Centre Student Fellowship, now underway with the selection of 17 undergraduate and graduate students. 

The initiative will allow students to engage with real-world policy issues, build professional skills and connect with experienced practitioners, community leaders and researchers working to address complex socio-economic and political challenges in Newfoundland and Labrador. 

Kim Crosbie, interim director of the Harris Centre, says the fellowship embodies Memorial University’s commitment to community-engaged learning.

“The program is designed for students passionate about tackling local challenges and applying the knowledge they gain from the classroom to impact the community positively,” she said. “Through mentorship, peer support and hands-on experiences, fellows will develop the skills and networks they need to lead positive social, political and economic change in our province and beyond.”

The next step

Developed in partnership with the Law and Public Policy Program in the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, the fellowship is open to students from any department, on any campus.

The program builds on a series of collaborations with faculty aimed at leveraging the Harris Centre’s connection with communities, industry, government and the non-profit sector to provide Memorial University students with enriched experiential learning opportunities. 

“This program provides experiential professional skills development and professional networking opportunities that will help our students take the next step in launching rewarding careers,” said Dr. Sean Gray, collaborator on the initiative and undergraduate director of political science and law and public policy. 

Dr. Sean Grey chats with a group of students at the inaugural Harris Centre Student Fellows meeting
Dr. Sean Grey, in grey jacket, chats with a group of students at the inaugural Harris Centre Student Fellows meeting.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Meaningful change

The founding cohort represents a rich mix of disciplines, cultures and experiences, all united by a desire to foster meaningful change.

Pasan Keragala, an undergraduate student in the Faculty of Business Administration, says he applied for the Harris Centre Student Fellowship because of his deep interest in understanding and addressing policy challenges in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Through the fellowship, I aim to deepen my knowledge of policy management, specifically in areas like immigration and regional economic development,” said Mr. Keragala. “As an international student, I have seen first-hand the impact of immigration on the province’s workforce, and I’m particularly interested in understanding how recent changes to immigration policies impact regional areas.”

The HHarris Centre's Cathy Newhook speaks with a group of students at the first Harris Centre Student Fellows meeting.
The Harris Centre’s Cathy Newhook speaks with a group of the Harris Centre student fellows.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Esther Adjoa Asamoah, a graduate student in the Department of Political Science, is excited about the fellowship. 

“As someone interested in becoming a policy analyst, this fellowship gives me the opportunity to apply myself and hone my skills. I look forward to learning how to design evidence-based policy briefs while actively engaging with communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Forward-thinking solutions

Over the next year, fellows will participate in roundtable discussions, professional development workshops and collaborative local projects.

These activities aim to immerse students in Newfoundland and Labrador’s policy landscape and help them develop solutions that resonate locally and globally.

“It’s inspiring to see such a diverse group of students ready to tackle real-world challenges,” said Ms. Crosbie. “At the end of the day, building connections like these is core to the Harris Centre’s mandate and leverages the strength of Memorial’s connection with communities for the mutual benefit of students and the people of the province.”

“Public policy shapes the social, economic, and environmental fabric of our communities,” said Mr. Keragala. “Understanding these dynamics equips us to advocate for effective, inclusive and forward-thinking solutions that benefit all residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

This year’s cohort began sessions on Jan. 24. For more information, visit the Harris Centre’s website.

Cathy Newhook is the manager of engagement and communications with the Harris Centre. She can be reached at cathyn@mun.ca.

Dr. Mandy Rowsell is the Cold Oceans and Northern Strength co-ordinator in the Office of Public Engagement. She can be reached at mandy.rowsell@mun.ca.

