Dean appointed

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the Faculty of Science has completed its work and recommended Dr. James Gauld for the position.

President Neil Bose has accepted the recommendation and the Board of Regents approved the appointment on Jan. 16. Dr. Gauld will begin a five-year term effective April 1, 2025.

Dr. Gauld comes to Memorial with more than 20 years of experience in teaching, research and administrative leadership at the University of Windsor where he is currently head of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the Faculty of Science and professor of chemistry. He also previously served as associate dean in the Faculty of Graduate Studies.

“Dr. Gauld’s wide-ranging experience in teaching, research and academic administration make him an ideal candidate for this leadership role,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “I look forward to welcoming Dr. Gauld to Memorial and to Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Background

Dr. Gauld holds a PhD in computational/theoretical chemistry from the Australian National University, Canberra; a B.Sc.(Hons.) in chemistry from Northern Territory University (now named Charles Darwin University); and a B.Sc. from the University of Queensland. He completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Uppsala University in Sweden and a Killam Post-doctoral Fellowship at Dalhousie University.

A champion for EDI-AR issues in higher education, Dr. Gauld helped support the formation of a Women In Chemistry group at the University of Windsor that works to raise awareness of the contributions of women to the field of chemistry, the challenges that they face and to work to address issues of equity, diversity and inclusion, anti-racism, and indigenization in chemistry and biochemistry. In 2019, he founded, co-chaired and organized the first LGBTQ in STEM conference in Canada.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Dr. Travis Fridgen for his commitment to leading the Faculty of Science on an interim basis during this period of change,” said Dr. Lokash.

Dr. Fridgen will remain in the interim role until Dr. Gauld’s term begins in April and will return to the associate dean of science (undergraduate and administration) role at that time.