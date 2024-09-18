Full circle

Teaching and Learning

By Melanie Callahan

A Memorial University fine arts graduate is returning to her alma mater as the Grenfell Art Gallery director.

Jane Walker started in the role this week.

“Jane brings extensive expertise as an arts professional and a deep commitment to the cultural life of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Peter Ride, dean of the School of Fine Arts. “I am confident that with Jane in the key role of director, the Grenfell Art Gallery will continue to thrive and make an even greater contribution to the arts in the province and nationally.”

Background

Following completion of her degree at Memorial, Ms. Walker studied at the Glasgow School of Art. She is currently working towards a professional specialization certificate in collections management through the University of Victoria.

Ms. Walker has an extensive history working in the arts in Newfoundland and Labrador.

She comes to Memorial from Quidi Vidi Village Artisan Studios in St. John’s. She has also been working closely with the team at Business and Arts NL on public art initiatives in St. John’s since 2021, including working with NL Health Services to create a public art plan and curate the collection at the new Adult Mental Health and Addictions Facility in St. John’s.

Ms. Walker was the executive director of Union House Arts, Port Union, from 2019-22. Prior to that, she was core to the planning and implementation of Union House Arts. She has expertise in arts publishing, having worked with Riddle Fence Journal of Arts and Culture and written critical art texts for Canadian Art, Visual Arts News, Art North Magazine and other publications. In 2021 she was awarded the VANL-CARFAC Critical Eye Award for Art Writing.

“It means so much to me to return to Grenfell Campus in this role,” said Ms. Walker. “The director of the Grenfell Art Gallery is a dynamic and demanding role that expects a lot, and is accountable to many. The gallery is a critical resource for artists, students and the general public in western Ktaqmkuk, as well as the entire province. I’m excited to implement thoughtful and critical programs, connect with artists and community, activate the collection in new ways and represent Memorial University and my home province with integrity, connection and pride of place.”