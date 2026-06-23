Landmarks of belonging

Teaching and Learning

By Courtenay Griffin

President Morrison and Joanne Harris visit the "Let's Study" artwork in the QEII Library.

A new self-guided walking tour offers a meaningful way to explore and reflect on Indigenous presence, history and culture at Memorial.

Launched as part of Memorial’s campus map, the Indigenous landmarks tour on the St. John’s campus features 14 stops highlighting artwork, spaces and place names connected to Indigenous Peoples of the province.

Timed to coincide with National Indigenous History Month in June, the tour encourages learning and reflection while inviting participants to experience the St. John’s campus in a new way.

President Janet Morrison recently joined a portion of the tour, guided by project lead Joanne Harris, manager of the Indigenous Student Resource Centre (ISRC). Dr. Morrison emphasized the importance of initiatives that make Indigenous presence more visible and accessible.

“Having opportunities like this walking tour is essential to our shared understanding of the university as a place that recognizes and respects Indigenous histories, culture and ongoing contributions,” said Dr. Morrison. “It provides our community with a tangible way to engage with the spaces we move through every day in a more informed and meaningful way.”

Framework in action

The tour aligns with Memorial’s Strategic Framework for Indigenization, which calls for thoughtful consideration of both physical and symbolic space on campus.

For Kelly Butler, special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs, the initiative represents an important step forward.

“Making Indigenous landmarks and spaces visible on our campus is a vital part of Memorial’s commitments to indigenization and reconciliation,” she said. “This tour helps to ensure Indigenous histories and perspectives are not only acknowledged but actively integrated into the everyday experiences of students, staff and visitors.”

According to Ms. Harris, the idea for the tour emerged directly from the framework.

“The strategic framework prompted us to think about space — how the university visibly acknowledges the diverse histories, cultures and traditional territories of Indigenous Peoples, and how we literally and figuratively make space,” she explained. “In identifying areas with Indigenous presence and opportunities to indigenize, the concept of a walking tour naturally took shape.”

Spaces of significance

Developed collaboratively by ISRC staff, the project involved a campus-wide effort to identify locations, with staff surveying assigned buildings for Indigenous art, signage and other visual elements. The work also served as a meaningful onboarding activity for new team members.

Among the 14 stops are spaces that illustrate the impact of collaboration, creativity and commitment.

For Ms. Harris, a notable highlight is the Rose Garden art wall, Canvas of Belonging: An Indigenous Journey. Completed in 2023 in collaboration with the Memorial’s Beautification Committee, the installation was inspired in part by a call she made years earlier for stronger visual representations of Indigenous presence on campus.

“It speaks to what can happen when we are given a seat at the table and the resources and support to follow through,” she said.

Inside the Queen Elizabeth II Library, visitors will find Let’s Study, a column painted in 2018 by Inuk graduate student Jessica Winters. The piece features the phrase “let’s study” in Inuttitut, Innu-aimun, Mi’kmaq and English, blending language, landscape and student experience in a shared academic space.

Other stops include the Creations by Nations display in Hatcher House, which showcases Indigenous student artistry, and locations that may be less visible, such as Shiwak Hall and the Beatrice Watts boardroom. Both are named in honour of Labrador Inuit, underscoring their significance within the broader campus landscape.

“Those spaces can be easy to miss,” Ms. Harris noted. “But when you think about naming across the university, their presence is very significant.”

The tour is designed to be flexible and accessible. Participants can explore at their own pace, making it suitable for individual reflection or shared experiences.

Building on momentum

Ms. Harris hopes the tour will resonate with the broader university community.

“As June is National Indigenous History Month, this is a celebration of Indigenous culture, history and presence,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity for self-directed learning and for people new to Memorial to become familiar with the campus while learning about Indigenous Peoples of this province.”

Looking ahead, the ISRC team plans to expand the tour with audio features and work with campus partners to enhance the visibility of certain locations.

Ultimately, success will mean continued growth in both the tour itself and the conversations it inspires.

“We hope this encourages units across campus to think about their role in indigenization and to work with the Office of Indigenous Affairs to identify new opportunities,” Ms. Harris said. “This is one step in an ongoing journey.”

Explore the Indigenous Landmarks Walking Tour and experience the campus through a new lens.