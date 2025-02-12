Part of the solution

Teaching and Learning

By Susan White

Memorial’s business faculty has joined a global network that aims to develop future leaders equipped to deliver change.

The Principles for Responsible Management Education is a United Nations-supported initiative founded in 2007 to raise the profile of sustainability in business and management education.

Memorial’s Faculty of Business Administration became a signatory member in December 2024.

There are over 800 signatories worldwide, including 35 in Canada.

“Business schools have an incredible influence over society in the ways that we educate and guide future leaders,” said Dr. Travor Brown, dean of the faculty. “By joining this global network, we’re signaling our commitment to developing leaders who understand and are committed to principles of sustainability.

“As a faculty, we believe in using business for good, whether that’s societal, environmental, fiscal or beyond,” he added. “It’s about making a positive impact across all segments of society, now and into the future.”

Guiding framework

The Principles for Responsible Management Education offers a framework to help business and management schools continually improve curriculum and business practices to foster sustainability and ethical conduct.

The framework includes seven principles that aim to serve society and safeguard the planet through operations, teaching, research and engagement.

The principles draw attention to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and aligns educational institutions with the UN Global Compact, which calls on companies to commit to universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption while advancing societal goals.

Membership requires reporting on annual progress.

Accreditation and research

The business faculty has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business since 2002, the highest distinction business schools can achieve worldwide.

Accreditation by the association requires continuous curriculum improvement and involves a six-year reporting cycle that emphasizes positive societal impact.

The faculty is also a member of the Responsible Research in Business and Management network, which fosters business and management research that addresses problems important to business and society.

“The world needs bold thinkers and problem-solvers,” said Dr. Brown. “We intend to be part of the solutions.”