 Go to page content

Train at MI

Industry training platform offers more than 350 courses for continuous learning

Teaching and Learning

Oct. 22, 2025

By Kim Thornhill

Continuous learning, whether through acquiring new skills, reskilling or upskilling, is essential to lifelong career development.

trainatmi.ca offers access to over 350 courses. Pictured is the Marine Institute’s Offshore Safety and Survival Centre in Foxtrap, N.L.
Photo: Submitted

This need is even more pronounced in the oceans sector, where regulatory training, professional certification, frequent recertification and customized training are often required.

Memorial University’s Fisheries and Marine Institute has launched trainatmi.ca, a new digital platform designed with industry professionals and employers in mind to support this growing demand.

The site offers access to more than 350 courses, making it easier than ever to search, register and stay ahead in evolving fields.

‘Simple, flexible and easy’

Jennifer Howell, registrar at the Marine Institute, along with the institute’s Office of the Registrar, quality officer and the department of Information and Communications Technologies, led the implementation of the Modern Campus Destiny One software that powers trainatmi.ca.

The initiative was achieved through close collaboration with the institute’s schools, specialized centres, Marketing and Communications and the institute’s senior leadership, she says.

“Our goal was to make trainatmi.ca simple, flexible and easy to find exactly what you need, whether you’re an individual building your skills or an employer looking to customize a training program and invest in your team,” said Ms. Howell.

Two men standing in a marine simulator
Through trainatmi.ca, learners can explore a centralized list of courses and certificates offered across the institute.
Photo: Submitted

Through trainatmi.ca, learners can explore a centralized list of courses and certificates offered across the institute, including current in-person and online offerings for fall 2025 and winter 2026.

The platform’s user-friendly search tools allow the learner to find courses by keyword, industry sector, credential or by delivery method. Each listing includes a detailed course description, learning outcomes, credential awarded, prerequisites and any relevant training notes.  From there, users can select an available section, check seat availability in real time, add the course to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Whether on a mobile device or a desktop computer, users can easily complete the checkout process with confidence. After confirming their cart, users create an account, choose a payment method and receive their enrolment confirmation and order summary.

Once registration is complete, learners are ready to begin their course and advance their skills.

“Our programs are designed to make training more accessible, flexible, and responsive to workforce needs in key sectors where the institute works closely with industry and communities,” said Dr. Paul Brett, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute). “The implementation of this new platform aligns with our broader goal of connecting education and training to labour market demands, but it goes a step further by enhancing the learners’ experience, making registration easy and immediate.”

‘How and where people want to learn’

Beyond serving as a registration portal, trainatmi.ca also acts as a collaboration point where employers and organizations can partner with the Marine Institute to develop customized training solutions that meet specific workforce needs.

In 2024–25, the institute delivered more than 24,000 industry training days, an equivalent of 732 full-time enrolments, to individual learners and employer groups, highlighting the Marine Institute’s role as a national leader in applied, industry-driven education and training.

“We’re committed to making learning opportunities easy to access and adaptable to how and where people want to learn,” added Dr. Brett. “This platform helps us expand our reach and support those looking to advance their skills.”

Ms. Howell agrees.

She says just as learnatmi.ca serves as the central hub for learning about academic programs, trainatmi.ca is its counterpart for professional and industry training.

“Together, these two platforms make it easier than ever to explore everything the Marine Institute has to offer, whether you are pursuing a diploma or degree or advancing your career through specialized training.”

Kim Thornhill is manager (marketing and communications) with the Marine Institute. She can be reached at kim.thornhill@mi.mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

An aerial view of the north side of Memorial's campus in St. John's.

Oct. 21, 2025

Director appointed

Scott Kelly appointed director of Faculty Relations

Oct. 21, 2025

A century of remembrance 

Memorial University community to gather for Ceremonies of Remembrance 

Oct. 21, 2025

Celebrating Memorial’s president and provost 

Two special installations mark fall convocation 

Oct. 17, 2025

‘Support, uplift and advocate’

Social work graduates travel from Nunavut to St. John's to attend convocation ceremony

Oct. 16, 2025

Research in practice

Master of social work graduate supports victims of gender-based violence

Oct. 16, 2025

Lights out

Master's graduate champions research, makes new discoveries to safeguard seabirds