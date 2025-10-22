Train at MI

Teaching and Learning

By Kim Thornhill

Continuous learning, whether through acquiring new skills, reskilling or upskilling, is essential to lifelong career development.

This need is even more pronounced in the oceans sector, where regulatory training, professional certification, frequent recertification and customized training are often required.

Memorial University’s Fisheries and Marine Institute has launched trainatmi.ca, a new digital platform designed with industry professionals and employers in mind to support this growing demand.

The site offers access to more than 350 courses, making it easier than ever to search, register and stay ahead in evolving fields.

‘Simple, flexible and easy’

Jennifer Howell, registrar at the Marine Institute, along with the institute’s Office of the Registrar, quality officer and the department of Information and Communications Technologies, led the implementation of the Modern Campus Destiny One software that powers trainatmi.ca.

The initiative was achieved through close collaboration with the institute’s schools, specialized centres, Marketing and Communications and the institute’s senior leadership, she says.

“Our goal was to make trainatmi.ca simple, flexible and easy to find exactly what you need, whether you’re an individual building your skills or an employer looking to customize a training program and invest in your team,” said Ms. Howell.

Through trainatmi.ca, learners can explore a centralized list of courses and certificates offered across the institute, including current in-person and online offerings for fall 2025 and winter 2026.

The platform’s user-friendly search tools allow the learner to find courses by keyword, industry sector, credential or by delivery method. Each listing includes a detailed course description, learning outcomes, credential awarded, prerequisites and any relevant training notes. From there, users can select an available section, check seat availability in real time, add the course to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Whether on a mobile device or a desktop computer, users can easily complete the checkout process with confidence. After confirming their cart, users create an account, choose a payment method and receive their enrolment confirmation and order summary.

Once registration is complete, learners are ready to begin their course and advance their skills.

“Our programs are designed to make training more accessible, flexible, and responsive to workforce needs in key sectors where the institute works closely with industry and communities,” said Dr. Paul Brett, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute). “The implementation of this new platform aligns with our broader goal of connecting education and training to labour market demands, but it goes a step further by enhancing the learners’ experience, making registration easy and immediate.”

‘How and where people want to learn’

Beyond serving as a registration portal, trainatmi.ca also acts as a collaboration point where employers and organizations can partner with the Marine Institute to develop customized training solutions that meet specific workforce needs.

In 2024–25, the institute delivered more than 24,000 industry training days, an equivalent of 732 full-time enrolments, to individual learners and employer groups, highlighting the Marine Institute’s role as a national leader in applied, industry-driven education and training.

“We’re committed to making learning opportunities easy to access and adaptable to how and where people want to learn,” added Dr. Brett. “This platform helps us expand our reach and support those looking to advance their skills.”

Ms. Howell agrees.

She says just as learnatmi.ca serves as the central hub for learning about academic programs, trainatmi.ca is its counterpart for professional and industry training.

“Together, these two platforms make it easier than ever to explore everything the Marine Institute has to offer, whether you are pursuing a diploma or degree or advancing your career through specialized training.”