For this year’s summertime campus food drive, participation was down.

But – as per usual, the community’s generosity didn’t disappoint.

“We had 25 teams, down two teams from last year,” said Campus Food Bank volunteer Anne Sinnott. “We had a corresponding decrease in total food, but the amount per person did increase which was certainly nice to see.”

From June 5-20, the 12 Days of Giving Food Drive resulted in almost 2,500 food items and about $1,500 in cash. Money donations are “very helpful” for getting perishables and restocking canned items in short supply, says Ms. Sinnott.

Prize winners

Food drive participants are eligible for two prizes: the winner for most points per participant and winner for total points for categories.

The prize is a coffee break for each winning team, donated by the Campus Food Bank.

Highest points per category, Top 5, listed highest to lowest are as follows:

CITL

Department of Biochemistry

Department of Chemistry

Facilities Management

Department of Ocean Sciences

Highest points per capita, Top 5, listed highest to lowest are as follows:

Genetics

Department of Chemistry

Department of Biochemistry

Faculty Relations

Student Residences

The Campus Food Bank volunteers send their thanks to all the departments who participated, in particular the individuals who organized collections in their departments.

Even though food and cash donations drop in summer, clients continue to visit the Campus Food Bank, so the 12 Days of Giving provide a needed boost to its shelves.

Well done, Memorial!