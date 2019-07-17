fbpx Go to page content

12 Days of Giving

University community gives much needed stock during summer food drive

Campus and Community

July 17, 2019

By Memorial University

For this year’s summertime campus food drive, participation was down.

But – as per usual, the community’s generosity didn’t disappoint.

“We had 25 teams, down two teams from last year,” said Campus Food Bank volunteer Anne Sinnott. “We had a corresponding decrease in total food, but the amount per person did increase which was certainly nice to see.”

From June 5-20, the 12 Days of Giving Food Drive resulted in almost 2,500 food items and about $1,500 in cash. Money donations are “very helpful” for getting perishables and restocking canned items in short supply, says Ms. Sinnott.

Prize winners

Food drive participants are eligible for two prizes: the winner for most points per participant and winner for total points for categories.

The prize is a coffee break for each winning team, donated by the Campus Food Bank.

Highest points per category, Top 5, listed highest to lowest are as follows:

  • CITL
  • Department of Biochemistry
  • Department of Chemistry
  • Facilities Management
  • Department of Ocean Sciences

Highest points per capita, Top 5, listed highest to lowest are as follows:

  • Genetics
  • Department of Chemistry
  • Department of Biochemistry
  • Faculty Relations
  • Student Residences

The Campus Food Bank volunteers send their thanks to all the departments who participated, in particular the individuals who organized collections in their departments.

Even though food and cash donations drop in summer, clients continue to visit the Campus Food Bank, so the 12 Days of Giving provide a needed boost to its shelves.

Well done, Memorial!

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Humpback whale jumping.

July 16, 2019

Conservation concerns

Global collaborators highlight need for more effective marine conservation measures

July 12, 2019

Reducing wait times

$4.8 million to reduce emergency room wait times and improve patient care

July 12, 2019

Evolution or time travel?

Speaking out against Romanian research minister's anti-science stance

July 11, 2019

Message of condolence

Message to the university community from the president

July 11, 2019

Protecting Canada’s oceans

Memorial-led team receives $1.65 million to address problems in Canada’s oceans and estuaries

July 10, 2019

Fighting homophobia

Chemistry professor says our community has come far, but still has way to go