 Go to page content

A shot at Olympic glory

School of Maritime Studies instructor a 2024 Summer Games coach

Campus and Community

July 25, 2024

By Madeline Meadus

It has been a long road to the Olympics for Marine Institute instructor, Dave Woolridge. 

Two men and a woman standing in front of a statue of the Olympic rings
From left are athletes Tye Ikeda and Shannon Westlake and coach Dave Woolridge, who will be in Paris for the Olympic shooting competition.
Photo: Submitted

He will head to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a coach for Team Canada in shooting. 

A veteran of the sport, Mr. Woolridge began competitive shooting in 1983.  

“I made two serious attempts to qualify for the Olympics in 2004 and 2008,” he said. “After 2008, I transitioned from athlete to coach.”  

In 2019, Mr. Woolridge was asked to work with the National Rifle Team to prepare for the Pan American Games. After success at that competition, he continued to work with the team to prepare them for Olympic qualifications.  

Now, he’s coaching two athletes at the summer Games in Paris.  

A man lying prone with an air rifle during a competition
Dave Woolridge started competing in shooting in 1983.
Photo: Submitted

Immense skill

Commencing on July 27 in Châteauroux, France, the shooting competition includes 15 events for men and women. 

“Shooting is like swimming. It isn’t a single event, it is several events broadly split up into rifle, pistol and shotgun,” he said.  

Mr. Woolridge’s area of expertise is in rifle events.

He is coaching two athletes from Canada: Tye Ikeda from Calgary, Alta., and Shannon Westlake from Keswick, Ont. 

Mr. Ikeda competes in the 50-meter and 10-meter events; Ms. Westlake competes in the 50-meter pistol event.

Man in red and black uniform prepares an air rifle for an event.
Tye Ikeda will compete in the men’s 10-meter and 50-meter events.
Photo: Candice Ward/COC

Both 50-meter events require athletes to shoot at a small target from three positions: kneeling, prone and standing.  

The diameter of the target is approximately 155 millimeters. The centre, where the athletes are aiming, measures 10.4 millimeters.
“About the size of the fingernail on my pinkie,” he said. “The best in the world will hit that fingernail-sized target pretty close to 50 times out of 60.”  

Shooting requires immense skill and fine motor control. Athletes must freely hold the rifle in place when shooting from all three positions.  

“They do this with the development of endurance in very small muscles that most of us don’t even know we have,” Mr. Woolridge said.  

Athletes also do not use scopes in the 50-meter events. Instead, rifles are equipped with peep sights that help with aim but do not provide any magnification.  

Woman in red uniform smiles and holds an air rifle during a competition.
Shannon Westlake is competing in the women’s 50-meter event.
Photo: Darren Calabrese/COC

Qualifying for gold

In the qualifying events, Mr. Ikeda and Ms. Westlake will aim to finish in the top eight to move on to the finals for a chance at a medal. 

A man in a Team Canada uniform stands with an air rifle. A woman in a Team Canada uniform kneels with an air rifle.
Tye Ikeda and Shannon Westlake at practice.
Photo: Submitted

Mr. Ikeda will compete in the qualifying round of the men’s 10-meter air rifle event on July 28. The finals are scheduled for July 29. 

Next is the 50-meter rifle 3 position men’s qualification on July 31. The top eight from this event will compete for medals on Aug. 1.  

Finally, Ms. Westlake will compete in the 50-meter rifle 3 positions women’s qualification on Aug. 1. The final for this competition is Aug. 2.  

Live coverage of the events and replays are available for free streaming on CBC Gem 

Madeline Meadus is a public relations and communications officer with the Marine Institute. They can be reached at mcmeadus@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

The Memorial Tower is at the centre of the scene, the QEII Library is to the left and the UC is to the right. It is a bright sunny day.

July 26, 2024

Privacy breach under review

Memorial University responds to privacy, code of conduct violation allegations

Portrait of Min Yang

July 24, 2024

Microplastics and additives

The relationship between 'ghost gear' and phytoplankton’s ability to absorb carbon

July 24, 2024

Unearthing history

Archaeology field school excavates 500 years of history on Turpin's Island

July 22, 2024

Experience like no other

Shad Memorial students to showcase sustainable creations at Open Day on July 25

Dr. Neil Bose is seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, blue and white striped shirt and tie and dark glasses.

July 19, 2024

Message of support

Resources available in times of crisis

Dr. Luke Roman, a man with dark glasses, salt and pepper beard and dark blue shirt stands against an out of focus blank background.

July 17, 2024

Crossroads for Classics

Memorial scholars, African universities partner to globalize Classics department