A helping hand

ComMUNity of Giving returns for second year

Campus and Community

Nov. 22, 2021

By Ryan Howell

As the holiday season approaches, Memorial University is committed to lending a helping hand by supporting our communities and those who are less fortunate.

Multiple students stand outside the Arts and Administration with signs that say "food" and "toys" to encourage donations
Student-athlete volunteers and Sammy the Sea-Hawk having some fun at the 2020 charity drive.
Photo: Submitted

President Vianne Timmons, along with other senior leaders, are inviting faculty, staff, students and the wider community to participate in the second annual ComMUNity of Giving charity drive.

New, unwrapped toys will be accepted in support of Campus Enforcement and Patrol’s Toys for Tots initiative and non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Community Food Sharing Association.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and will be split between the Campus Food Bank and the Student Emergency Fund.

Signal Hill, St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, donations will be accepted at the front entrance of the Arts and Administration building on the St. John’s campus.

Members of the Memorial Leadership Council are invited to volunteer; if you are interested, please contact rsvp@mun.ca.

Memorial’s Department of Environmental Health and Safety will ensure COVID-19 public health measures are followed.

Organizers will be in touch soon with more information for those who sign up via email to volunteer.

A map outlining the entry points and drop-off locations for the charity drive
Please follow the route above when making donations on the St. John’s campus to allow for physical distancing.
Photo: Submitted

Grenfell Campus and Labrador Institute

Grenfell Campus is hosting a Stuff the Stocking initiative from Nov. 29-Dec. 10.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to leave a gift card or a monetary donation in the campus stocking in support of the Grenfell Campus food bank. Christmas treats will be provided for your donation.

The Labrador Institute will continue to organize events in support of CBC Labrador’s Turkey and Toy drive in Upper Lake Melville. More details will be shared as they become available.

Committed to community

Last year, the ComMUNity of Giving event in St. John’s raised $2,700 in cash donations, an estimated 3,000 pounds of food and enough toys to fill two Campus Enforcement and Patrol cars.

At the Labrador Institute, more than $1,000 worth of toys and 12 boxes and bags of food were collected. At Grenfell Campus, more than $2,100 was raised for the food bank.

“These events are so important to make sure those who are less fortunate have a memorable holiday season,” said Dr. Timmons.

“Memorial is deeply committed to the communities of Newfoundland and Labrador and charity drives are an important way we can give back. Let’s come together as one, Team Memorial! I can’t wait to see you there.”

Ryan Howell is a marketing and communications assistant in the Division of Marketing and Communications. He can be reached at rhowell@mun.ca.

