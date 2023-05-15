Academic highlight

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Some 2,800 degrees, including more than 600 graduate degrees, will be awarded to Memorial University students during spring convocation.

The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, May 18; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 30-June 2.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on the Grenfell and St. John’s campuses main pages.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer 14 exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.

In Corner Brook, honorary degrees will be awarded to Come From Away creators, David Hein and Irene Sankoff; artist and bhangra dancer, Gurdeep Pandher; and Indigenous advocate and volunteer, Elder Odelle Pike.

In St. John’s, honorary degrees will be awarded to renowned gender and politics scholar, Dr. Sylvia Bashevkin; National Film Board executive and film producer, Annette Clarke; Fisher’s Loft owners and arts patrons, John and Peggy Fisher; global leader of cancer research, Dr. David Huntsman; master of circus and the physical arts, Beni Malone; filmmaker and mentor, Derek Norman; Sharing Our Cultures founder and CEO, Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe; CEO of Mary Brown’s Chicken and philanthropist, Gregory Roberts; and community developer and arts champion, Susan Sherk.

For further information about convocation and those receiving special honours, please visit here.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Spring convocation schedule — Corner Brook

Thursday, May 18 — 10 a.m.

Odelle Pike, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science in nursing

Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Master of science in nursing

Thursday, May 18 — 3 p.m.

Gurdeep Pandher, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of technology

Master of arts

Master of education

Thursday, May 18 — 7 p.m.

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)

Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Spring convocation schedule — St. John’s

Tuesday, May 30 — 10 a.m.

Beni Malone, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts (surnames A-M)

International bachelor of arts (honours)

International bachelor of arts

Master of arts

Master of fine arts

Master of philosophy

Tuesday, May 30 — 3 p.m.

Dr. Sylvia Bashevkin, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (surnames N-Z)

Bachelor of science (honours)

Master of science

Master of applied science

Wednesday, May 31 — 10 a.m.

Derek Norman, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science

Master of applied statistics

Wednesday, May 31 — 3 p.m.

Annette Clarke, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Wednesday, May 31 — 7 p.m.

John and Peggy Fisher, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of technology

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Master of business administration

Master of environmental science

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of marine studies

Master of employment relations

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of science in management

Master of science in fisheries science

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Thursday, June 1 — 10 a.m.

Dr. David Huntsman, doctor of science, honoris causa

Bachelor of social work

Doctor of pharmacy

Doctor of medicine

Thursday, June 1 — 3 p.m.

Gregory Roberts, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of engineering

Master of engineering

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Friday, June 2 — 10 a.m.

Susan Sherk, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science in nursing

Master of nursing

Master of science in nursing

Master of science in pharmacy

Master of science in medicine

Master of social work

Master of health ethics

Master of public health

Master of occupational health and safety

Friday, June 2 — 3 p.m.

Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Master of education

Master of arts and education

Master of music