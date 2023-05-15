 Go to page content

Academic highlight

Memorial University holds 12 spring convocation ceremonies

May 15, 2023

By Memorial University

Some 2,800 degrees, including more than 600 graduate degrees, will be awarded to Memorial University students during spring convocation.

The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, May 18; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 30-June 2.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on the Grenfell and St. John’s campuses main pages.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer 14 exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.

In Corner Brook, honorary degrees will be awarded to Come From Away creators, David Hein and Irene Sankoff; artist and bhangra dancer, Gurdeep Pandher; and Indigenous advocate and volunteer, Elder Odelle Pike.

In St. John’s, honorary degrees will be awarded to renowned gender and politics scholar, Dr. Sylvia Bashevkin; National Film Board executive and film producer, Annette Clarke; Fisher’s Loft owners and arts patrons, John and Peggy Fisher; global leader of cancer research, Dr. David Huntsman; master of circus and the physical arts, Beni Malone; filmmaker and mentor, Derek Norman; Sharing Our Cultures founder and CEO, Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe; CEO of Mary Brown’s Chicken and philanthropist, Gregory Roberts; and community developer and arts champion, Susan Sherk.

For further information about convocation and those receiving special honours, please visit here.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Spring convocation schedule — Corner Brook

Thursday, May 18 — 10 a.m.

Odelle Pike, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science in nursing
Bachelor of environment and sustainability
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Master of science in nursing

Thursday, May 18 — 3 p.m.

Gurdeep Pandher, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of technology
Master of arts
Master of education

Thursday, May 18 — 7 p.m.

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)
Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration

Spring convocation schedule — St. John’s

Tuesday, May 30 — 10 a.m.

Beni Malone, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts (surnames A-M)
International bachelor of arts (honours)
International bachelor of arts
Master of arts
Master of fine arts
Master of philosophy

Tuesday, May 30 — 3 p.m.

Dr. Sylvia Bashevkin, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (surnames N-Z)
Bachelor of science (honours)
Master of science
Master of applied science

Wednesday, May 31 — 10 a.m.

Derek Norman, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science
Master of applied statistics

Wednesday, May 31 — 3 p.m.

Annette Clarke, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)
Master of human kinetics and recreation

Wednesday, May 31 — 7 p.m.

John and Peggy Fisher, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of technology
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of environment and sustainability
Master of business administration
Master of environmental science
Master of applied ocean technology
Master of marine studies
Master of employment relations
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of science in management
Master of science in fisheries science
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Thursday, June 1 — 10 a.m.

Dr. David Huntsman, doctor of science, honoris causa

Bachelor of social work
Doctor of pharmacy
Doctor of medicine

Thursday, June 1 — 3 p.m.

Gregory Roberts, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of engineering
Master of engineering
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology

Friday, June 2 — 10 a.m.

Susan Sherk, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science in nursing
Master of nursing
Master of science in nursing
Master of science in pharmacy
Master of science in medicine
Master of social work
Master of health ethics
Master of public health
Master of occupational health and safety

Friday, June 2 — 3 p.m.

Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Master of education
Master of arts and education
Master of music

