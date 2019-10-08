Academic celebration

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Nearly 800 degrees, about half of which are graduate degrees, will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.

Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University is presenting two exceptional people with degrees honoris causa at fall ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre.

The university will confer upon Jacqueline Sheppard, trailblazer in business, an honorary doctor of laws degree, and Timothy McNeill, deputy minister, education and economic development, Nunatsiavut Government, an honorary doctor of laws degree.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Professores emeriti

In addition, distinguished retired faculty members who were recently accorded the title professor emeritus/emerita by the university’s Senate will also be recognized at convocation.

Dr. Ali Engin Aksu, Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science; Dr. John T. Brosnan, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science; Mary Dalton, Department of English, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. William Driedzic, Department of Ocean Sciences, Faculty of Science; Dr. Stuart Durrant, Department of Modern Languages, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Douglas House, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Barb Hunt, School of Fine Arts, Visual Arts, Grenfell Campus; Dr. Dennis Kimberley, School of Social Work; Dr. Leonard Lye, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; Dr. Raymond A. Poirier, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science; Dr. Robert Sweeny, Department of History, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Ramachandran Venkatesan, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; and Dr. Christine Way, Faculty of Nursing, will be recognized during fall ceremonies.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

For further information about convocation and those receiving special honours, please visit here. The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of arts (hons.)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (hons.)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation (hons.)(co-op.)

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (hon.)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of nursing

Bachelor of resource management

Master of arts

Master of philosophy

Master of physical education

Master of social work

Master of applied statistics

Master of science in pharmacy

Master of science in medicine

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of public health

Master of gender studies

Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.

Jacqueline Sheppard, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of engineering

Bachelor of commerce (hons.)(co-op.)

Bachelor of commerce (co-op.)

Bachelor of business administration (hons.)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

Master of science

Master of engineering

Master of business administration

Master of environmental science

Master of maritime studies

Master of applied science

Master of employment relations

Master of technology management

Master of health ethics

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural science

Master of applied psychological science (co-op.)

Master of science in fisheries science

Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Timothy McNeill, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of music

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music education

Master of education

Master of arts and education (education and francophone literatures and culture)

Master of occupational health and safety

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology