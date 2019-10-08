Academic celebration

Nearly 800 degrees, about half of which are graduate degrees, will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.
Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honoraries
Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University is presenting two exceptional people with degrees honoris causa at fall ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre.
The university will confer upon Jacqueline Sheppard, trailblazer in business, an honorary doctor of laws degree, and Timothy McNeill, deputy minister, education and economic development, Nunatsiavut Government, an honorary doctor of laws degree.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
Professores emeriti
In addition, distinguished retired faculty members who were recently accorded the title professor emeritus/emerita by the university’s Senate will also be recognized at convocation.
Dr. Ali Engin Aksu, Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science; Dr. John T. Brosnan, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science; Mary Dalton, Department of English, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. William Driedzic, Department of Ocean Sciences, Faculty of Science; Dr. Stuart Durrant, Department of Modern Languages, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Douglas House, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Barb Hunt, School of Fine Arts, Visual Arts, Grenfell Campus; Dr. Dennis Kimberley, School of Social Work; Dr. Leonard Lye, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; Dr. Raymond A. Poirier, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science; Dr. Robert Sweeny, Department of History, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Ramachandran Venkatesan, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; and Dr. Christine Way, Faculty of Nursing, will be recognized during fall ceremonies.
The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.
For further information about convocation and those receiving special honours, please visit here. The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.
Fall convocation schedule
Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of arts (hons.)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (hons.)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of recreation (hons.)(co-op.)
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology (hon.)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of nursing
Bachelor of resource management
Master of arts
Master of philosophy
Master of physical education
Master of social work
Master of applied statistics
Master of science in pharmacy
Master of science in medicine
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of public health
Master of gender studies
Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.
Jacqueline Sheppard, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of engineering
Bachelor of commerce (hons.)(co-op.)
Bachelor of commerce (co-op.)
Bachelor of business administration (hons.)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
Master of science
Master of engineering
Master of business administration
Master of environmental science
Master of maritime studies
Master of applied science
Master of employment relations
Master of technology management
Master of health ethics
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural science
Master of applied psychological science (co-op.)
Master of science in fisheries science
Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Timothy McNeill, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of music
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music education
Master of education
Master of arts and education (education and francophone literatures and culture)
Master of occupational health and safety
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology