Academic leniency encouraged

Dr. Noreen Golfman encourages flexibility in light of state of emergency

Campus and Community

Jan. 18, 2020

While the City of St. John’s remains under in a state of emergency, all Memorial University campuses in St. John’s will remain closed.

Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), encourages all faculty/instructors who are teaching winter 2020 courses to extend academic leniency and flexibility to Memorial University students impacted by the current state of emergency and power outages.

This includes, but is not limited to, deadlines for submission of assignments, papers, etc., as well as attendance in classes and laboratories over the next couple of days. Students who have concerns related to their courses should reach out to their individual instructors.

All members of the university community are encouraged to follow the guidelines issued by the City of St. John’s related to the state of emergency.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone. Information will also be shared on mun.ca, Facebook and Twitter.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

