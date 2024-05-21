Accepting proposals

Campus and Community

By Jeff Green

The Memorial community is invited to submit proposals for a pair of university funds.

The latest application deadline for both the Cross-campus Initiatives Fund and Conference Fund is Monday, June 17.

Cross-campus Initiatives Fund

This opportunity builds on existing strategic relationships between Memorial’s campuses.

The fund allocates a total of $40,000 annually over three calls as one-time support for travel for new initiatives that are clearly and demonstrably strategic for the units, falling outside the scope of regular business.

Travel must follow Memorial’s travel policy. The terms of reference for this fund can be found here.

More details on the fund, including guidelines for proposals, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Provost and Vice-president (Academic) at 709-864-8246 or via email.

Applications to the Cross-campus Initiatives Fund must be submitted electronically.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund provides funding for conferences, workshops or seminars that are hosted or co-hosted by Memorial.

Please note that the fund does not provide financial support for employees to travel to such events.

The fund allocates a total of $50,000 annually over three calls, providing one-time support of regular conferences and is intended to support small- to medium-scale events.

Terms of reference, including guidelines for applications, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

Applications to the Conference Fund must be submitted electronically.

June 17 deadline

Those interested in applying to either funding opportunity have until Monday, June 17, to submit their application.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if your unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these applications.

Applicants can learn more about the innovative and safe convening options offered by Conference and Event Services on its website.

Its staff can provide advice and support for those planning in-person or remote events, as well as options for on-site/hybrid meetings.

The offices of the Vice-president (Research), Vice-president (Academic), Vice-president (Marine Institute) and Vice-president (Grenfell Campus) support both funds.

Memorial issues a call for applications to both funds three times per academic year (October, February and June).