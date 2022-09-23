Acknowledging Mahsa Amini

Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

On behalf of the Memorial community, I extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mahsa Amini.

Ms. Amini was a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for how she was dressed. We also recognize and honour those who were injured or killed while protesting Ms. Amini’s death.

We stand in solidary and offer our support to members of our community who are impacted by this tragedy.

Support is available

Should anyone in the Memorial University community feel the need to reach out for help, resources are available.

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports. See here for more information.

Faculty and staff can avail of the Employee Assistance Program. It is available 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online.