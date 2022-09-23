 Go to page content

Acknowledging Mahsa Amini

A message of care from President Vianne Timmons

Campus and Community

Sept. 23, 2022

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

On behalf of the Memorial community, I extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mahsa Amini.

Ms. Amini was a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for how she was dressed. We also recognize and honour those who were injured or killed while protesting Ms. Amini’s death.

We stand in solidary and offer our support to members of our community who are impacted by this tragedy.

Support is available

Should anyone in the Memorial University community feel the need to reach out for help, resources are available.

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports. See here for more information.

Faculty and staff can avail of the Employee Assistance Program. It is available 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online.

Dr. Vianne Timmons is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. She can be reached at president@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Jerrett is smiling, wearing a pink sweater and patterned dress, in front of a number of happy school children.

Sept. 23, 2022

Life assignment

A Q&A with Outstanding Community Service Award recipient Dr. Zainab Jerrett

A stone building with multiple peaks with trees in front.

Sept. 22, 2022

International innovation

Student, med-tech partnership to help explore U.K. markets

Photo of people walking outside.

Sept. 22, 2022

Natural medicine

Memorial researchers endorse Canada’s first nature prescription program

Design featuring blue and purple colours and light-coloured lines.

Sept. 21, 2022

‘Vital support’

More than $285,000 investment for high-performance research infrastructure

Three women stand spaced apart in a foyer with a glass wall behind them.

Sept. 21, 2022

Exchange of knowledge

Public interest group working to bridge cancer knowledge gap

Wearing a dark-coloured shirt and glasses, Dr. Mark Stoddart smiles as he leans his right arm on a rail.

Sept. 20, 2022

Why they matter

A Q&A with Dr. Mark Stoddart on UN sustainable development goals