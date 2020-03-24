 Go to page content

Advance announcement of delayed opening

All St. John's campuses closed morning of March 25; update at approximately 10 a.m.

Campus and Community

March 24, 2020

Due to the impending storm and reduced staffing levels on campuses, Memorial is making an advance announcement of a delayed opening on March 25 for the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses.

A further announcement regarding afternoon activities will be made at approximately 10 a.m.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 24, 2020

Response to COVID-19 update — March 24

Updates on enrolment verification, remote academic advising, bookstore resources

March 23, 2020

Update to COVID-19 response — March 23

Notes on spring semester, spring convocation and MUNSafe

March 23, 2020

Flattening the curve

Science research creates app to explain math behind social distancing

March 22, 2020

Update to COVID-19 response — March 22

Classrooms, teaching labs and study rooms closing on all campuses

March 20, 2020

President’s message

A message to the Memorial University community

March 19, 2020

Update on COVID-19 response — March 19

Update for students: Academics, health and wellness, employment