Advance announcement of delayed opening

Due to the impending storm and reduced staffing levels on campuses, Memorial is making an advance announcement of a delayed opening on March 25 for the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses.

A further announcement regarding afternoon activities will be made at approximately 10 a.m.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone.