 Go to page content

Advancing Indigenization

Vice-president (Indigenous) appointed

Campus and Community

June 24, 2021

By Memorial University

Catharyn Andersen has been appointed as Memorial’s first vice-president (Indigenous).

The position focuses on continuing to build meaningful relationships with Indigenous Peoples and advancing Indigenization.

Ms. Andersen has served as special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs since 2015 and led the creation of the first Strategic Framework for Indigenization.

The Board of Regents approved the framework, which was developed through extensive Indigenous community collaboration, in March 2021.

The first strategic priority of the framework called for strengthening Indigenous leadership within Memorial University.

In response, the position of special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs was converted to vice-president (Indigenous) and approved by the Board of Regents in May 2021.

Second in Canada

This is just the second vice-president (Indigenous) position at a Canadian university.

President Vianne Timmons says its an appropriate step towards advancing reconciliation and Indigenization at Memorial.

“Catharyn has done a tremendous amount of work already to build relationships with Indigenous communities and internal stakeholders,” Dr. Timmons said.

“She is a collaborative and intuitive leader, who brings Indigenous ways of being, knowing and doing to this position. I am delighted that her work will now be recognized appropriately as a vice-president.”

“This is a pivotal time for this country with regards to truth-telling and reconciliation.” — Catharyn Andersen

Ms. Andersen will focus on implementing the Strategic Framework for Indigenization and the specific action items it contains.

She will also join the Vice-Presidents Council, the senior leadership body that is responsible for pan-university decision-making.

Looking ahead

“I am honoured by this appointment, and look forward to continuing to be of service to Indigenous Peoples and communities, and to the university, and thrilled to have this opportunity to work with the dynamic leadership team,” said Ms. Andersen.

“This is a pivotal time for this country with regards to truth-telling and reconciliation. This is hard work, but it is also where change can happen, and that’s exciting.”

The vice-president (Indigenization) is a five-year appointment, eligible for an additional five-year term. The position special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs has been made redundant.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A closeup image of the Memorial University crest on the Memorial Tower, with sunshine glinting off the tower.

June 24, 2021

Worldwide exposure

Memorial achieves top marks among international universities

A woman with brown hair and glasses and blue shirt with white flowers holds a sign that says "Engineering has no gender."

June 23, 2021

‘Engineering heroes’

June 23: Celebrating Memorial’s women in engineering

An iceberg is sitting on the horizon of a dark ocean with a purple and orange sunset behind.

June 23, 2021

Transforming Our Horizons

Memorial's strategic plan a catalyst for a better tomorrow

A rectangle with various shades of blue

June 23, 2021

First of its kind

Faculty of Education launches master of education (reading development and instruction) degree

A view of the QEII Library and the Memorial Tower at sunset with clouds and blue sky visible.

June 22, 2021

Seeking the exceptional

President’s Award for Exceptional Community Service recognizes civic-minded

The Cambridge Bay Campus of Nunavut Arctic College is pictured, a long, one-storey building with a center peak and yellow-brown siding. It is surrounded by snow.

June 22, 2021

Blending worldviews

Bachelor of social work, Nunavut cohort degree program announced