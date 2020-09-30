Campus and Community

Memorial University is seeking to fill up to five new full-time, tenure-track Indigenous academic staff positions in any discipline, at the levels of entry or intermediate rank.

The positions are open to all candidates from around the world who identify as Indigenous, but preference will be given to First Nations, Metis and Inuit candidates from Canada, and, in particular from Newfoundland and Labrador.

“This is an important moment in Memorial’s history,” said Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic).

“These positions are critically important to successfully advancing Indigenous scholarship and supporting Indigenous worldviews in education. I look forward to the recruitment process and I encourage all eligible and interested individuals to apply.”

Nov. 30 deadline

The successful candidates must have qualifications that are appropriate to the discipline of appointment or relevant area of scholarly activity in the area of appointment. Candidates are encouraged to indicate their preferred discipline.

Scholars should have a demonstrated track record of research, teaching and service activities in any discipline.

The successful candidates will join a transdisciplinary network of collaborative researchers. The successful candidates will have an opportunity to shape partnerships with Memorial and community stakeholders at the local, provincial, national and international levels.

The application deadline is Nov. 30, 2020. See the full job posting here.