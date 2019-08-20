Campus and Community

By Stephanie Porter

Alex Henniffent is one of 10 alumni-millennials featured in a recent issue of Luminus who are storming out of the gate – with a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship fuelled at Memorial. Check out the Gazette for a new profile every day until Aug. 23.

Alex Henniffent, BBA’18, fell in love with snowboarding in junior high.

He knew right away, though, that his chances of making a living as a professional snowboarder while living in Central Newfoundland were slim. So, he did the next best thing: he started a business.

“I wanted to create a brand that was truly rider-owned and driven: owned by snowboarders, operated by snowboarders and propelled forward to satisfy the needs of snowboarders,” he says.

VOLTFUSE is born

In 2010 he launched VOLTFUSE, which focuses on headwear, face wear and technical apparel.

By the time Mr. Henniffent graduated high school, he’d been running a successful business for three years and, he jokingly admits, “I kind of thought I knew everything.”

Nonetheless, he completed a bachelor of business administration at Memorial’s Grenfell Campus — and says “it was hugely valuable.”

“I’m ready to keep growing, but it’s time to get more people involved.” — Alex Henniffent

His connection to the university isn’t done: Mr. Henniffent secured a spot in the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship last fall.

VOLTFUSE has been growing by about 55 per cent each year and the company currently sponsors 20 athletes internationally. Mr. Henniffent has five retailers in Newfoundland and Labrador, but most business comes from outside the province, through online orders.

“I’m ready to keep growing, but it’s time to get more people involved. I’m excited to create employment,” he says.

He intends to keep his focus sharply on snowboarders, to “see what our customers want, what our riders need and embrace our will to do things differently.”