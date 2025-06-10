All set to make a splash

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Enthusiasm is building as the Aquarena’s long-awaited upgrades approach the finish line.

“The pool has been freshly sealed, painted and filled, the new diving platforms and spring boards are in place, new LED lights are shining, the new pool bulkheads have been installed and new permanent bleachers are ready to welcome spectators and supporters,” said Rayna Luther, associate vice-president (facilities) at Memorial University. “We are excited about the facility enhancements and are confident users will enjoy the upgrades.”

A major component of the project includes an extension to the existing building, which houses offices, an upgraded dehumidification system and brand-new restrooms, including gender-inclusive and accessible washrooms, accessible showers and a family-friendly changing area.

Beyond those easy-to-spot upgrades and additions, there were substantial upgrades to the structural, mechanical and electrical systems to modernize the facility. The upgrades will ensure the pool remains functional for future generations of swimmers and divers.

Among the behind-the-scenes enhancements, a centralized dehumidification system designed to regulate humidity and temperature on the pool deck creates a more comfortable setting for athletes, recreational users, staff and guests. The system is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly as it uses waste heat to supplement the pool heating.

Remaining work before the start of the Canada Games includes installing a new digital media display board, final cleaning, training staff on new systems, installing temporary bleachers and installing signage.

Modernizing a facility that is nearly five decades old brought some unforeseen challenges, but the project remains on budget and on time to host the Games.

The pool will close again after the Games to complete some remaining out-of-scope work, which is not required to host the competitions in August. While an official public re-opening date for the pool hasn’t been set, it is anticipated for fall 2025. Updates will be provided as timelines become clearer.

“Memorial made a strong commitment to deliver an event-ready facility for the 2025 Canada Games that meets national standards for competition,” said Jordan Wright, lead, 2025 Canada Games at Memorial University. “The project relied heavily on co-ordination, collaboration and dedication from many internal and external partners to get to this point. In particular, the work of many people in Facilities Management has been significant. We’re thrilled to be nearing completion and we’re eager to welcome athletes and their families from across our country and our local communities in August.”

The Aquarena will host three events at the Games, including diving, swimming and artistic swimming.

The project has been a significant undertaking. It is the first major upgrade since the facility was constructed for the 1977 Canada Summer Games. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador provided funding for the renovations.