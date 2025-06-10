 Go to page content

All set to make a splash

Aquarena renovations near completion 

Campus and Community

June 10, 2025

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Enthusiasm is building as the Aquarena’s long-awaited upgrades approach the finish line. 

a full length view of the Aquarena pool looking from the shallow end toward the deep end with the diving boards and platforms in the background
Significant renovations at the Aquarena will ensure the pool remains a Canada Games legacy.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

“The pool has been freshly sealed, painted and filled, the new diving platforms and spring boards are in place, new LED lights are shining, the new pool bulkheads have been installed and new permanent bleachers are ready to welcome spectators and supporters,” said Rayna Luther, associate vice-president (facilities) at Memorial University. “We are excited about the facility enhancements and are confident users will enjoy the upgrades.”  

A major component of the project includes an extension to the existing building, which houses offices, an upgraded dehumidification system and brand-new restrooms, including gender-inclusive and accessible washrooms, accessible showers and a family-friendly changing area. 

Wide image focused on the new bleachers with the pool in the foreground. Behind the bleachers is the new addition housing offices and more
Behind new permanent bleachers is a new addition that houses offices, an upgraded dehumidification system and restrooms.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Beyond those easy-to-spot upgrades and additions, there were substantial upgrades to the structural, mechanical and electrical systems to modernize the facility. The upgrades will ensure the pool remains functional for future generations of swimmers and divers.  

Among the behind-the-scenes enhancements, a centralized dehumidification system designed to regulate humidity and temperature on the pool deck creates a more comfortable setting for athletes, recreational users, staff and guests. The system is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly as it uses waste heat to supplement the pool heating.  

A view of the room housing the centralized dehumidification system designed to regulate humidity and temperature on the pool deck creates a more comfortable setting for athletes, recreational users, staff and guests. The system is energy efficient and environmentally friendly as it uses waste heat to supplement pool heating.
Substantial upgrades to modernize the facility include a centralized energy-efficient dehumidification system to make the deck more comfortable and uses waste heat to supplement the pool heating.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Remaining work before the start of the Canada Games includes installing a new digital media display board, final cleaning, training staff on new systems, installing temporary bleachers and installing signage. 

Modernizing a facility that is nearly five decades old brought some unforeseen challenges, but the project remains on budget and on time to host the Games.  

The pool will close again after the Games to complete some remaining out-of-scope work, which is not required to host the competitions in August. While an official public re-opening date for the pool hasn’t been set, it is anticipated for fall 2025.  Updates will be provided as timelines become clearer. 

Rayna Luther on the left is associate vice-president (facilities) and Jordan Wright on the right who is Canada Games lead – 2025 Canada Games at Memorial University photographed on the pool deck wearing PPE
From left are Rayna Luther, associate vice-president (facilities), and Jordan Wright, 2025 Canada Games lead at Memorial University.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

“Memorial made a strong commitment to deliver an event-ready facility for the 2025 Canada Games that meets national standards for competition,” said Jordan Wright, lead, 2025 Canada Games at Memorial University. “The project relied heavily on co-ordination, collaboration and dedication from many internal and external partners to get to this point. In particular, the work of many people in Facilities Management has been significant. We’re thrilled to be nearing completion and we’re eager to welcome athletes and their families from across our country and our local communities in August.” 

The Aquarena will host three events at the Games, including diving, swimming and artistic swimming. 

The project has been a significant undertaking. It is the first major upgrade since the facility was constructed for the 1977 Canada Summer Games. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador provided funding for the renovations. 

A wide image of the diving platforms and boards at the Aquarena including an extended 10-metre diving platform and a new three-meter diving board .
An extended 10-metre diving platform and a new three-meter diving board have been added.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Administration and Finance). She can be reached at sandywf@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

June 10, 2025

Filling the gap

A Memorial University engineer is working on growing Canada’s critical minerals industry

June 9, 2025

Botany on the rock

National conference bringing leading speakers, inspiring field trips and botanical art showcase

The logos for the 2025 Canada Games and Memorial University appear against a red background.

June 5, 2025

Message from Lisa Browne

Be part of the action at the 2025 Canada Games

June 4, 2025

What’s in our backyard

‘Connecting exploration to everyday life’: a Memorial geologist and Canada’s energy transition

Dr. Eric Tenkorang sitting on a bench

June 2, 2025

‘A moral call’

Sociologist named fellow of African Academy of Sciences

May 30, 2025

‘Meaningful change’

PhD nursing graduate: from maternal devotion to a leader in her field