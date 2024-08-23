Alumni Tribute Awards announced

Campus and Community

By Heidi Wicks

Memorial University’s Office of Development and Alumni Engagement is proud to announce that this year’s Alumni Tribute Awards recipients

All four have made tremendous contributions to the health and justice of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and those around the globe.

All four recipients have made the world a better place.

Alumna of the Year – Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, B.Sc.’90, B.Med.Sci.’94, MD’94, MPH’16

In 2019, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald was appointed chief medical officer of health for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Little did she know what was just around the corner.

Responsible for guiding the provincial public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province boasted one of the best responses in the country leading to low case numbers, hospitalization and death rates, the highest vaccination rates and relatively relaxed public health measures.

While anchoring public health measures in the best available evidence, Dr. Fitzgerald kept the people of the province at the forefront, leading with compassion, empathy and humility.

She became a trusted source of information and guidance and provided a collective sense of calm with her mantra of “Hold fast, Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Previous to this life-changing role, Dr. Fitzgerald worked in long-term care in rural and urban areas of the province, as well as family medicine and emergency medicine.

She has been clinical chief of long-term care and regional medical officer of health in the former Eastern Health region and worked in public health policy with the province’s Department of Health and Community Services.

In 2020, Dr. Fitzgerald received the College of Family Physicians of Canada’s Family Physician of the Year award and a YWCA St. John’s Honorary Woman of Distinction Award.

In 2022, she was named to the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador for her contribution to health care. In 2021, she was recognized by Memorial’s doctor of medicine Class of 2025.

J.D. Eaton Award – Dr. Lee Errett, B.Med.Sci.’75, MD’77

Dr. Lee Errett is as celebrated for his generous donation of time and expertise to the Memorial University community as he is for his astounding global accomplishments.

The cardiac surgeon is renowned for his devotion to providing care to underserved populations.

As an active participant in the Faculty of Medicine Development Council, he provides valuable insight, advice and direction as the faculty moves towards its future development and philanthropic goals.

Dr. Errett has proudly supported the Faculty of Medicine in a variety of ways over the past 15 years, as both a volunteer and donor.

His impact has been felt throughout all levels of the faculty and university, making positive and enduring impacts on Memorial’s students, faculty and campuses.

He was a major contributor to the faculty’s Building a Healthy Tomorrow campaign, donating more than $200,000 in furniture for board rooms and public seating areas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he personally sourced and shipped approximately $40,000 in masks, gloves, body gowns, surgical masks and goggles, replenishing diminishing supplies in various locations.

During the Faculty of Medicine’s 2022 reunion, Dr. Errett made an unexpected gift of $25,000 to the university in support of the student Thriving Fund and agreed to use the gift for Memorial’s Giving Tuesday initiative.

As an accomplished cardiac surgeon and professor of surgery at the University of Toronto, Dr. Errett has been well-celebrated throughout his career for advancing the Division of Cardiac Surgery at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Much of his career has been devoted to establishing a global surgery program that spans 30 years and 34 countries.

He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2024.

Outstanding Community Service Award – Dr. Arthur Rideout, B.Med.Sci.’86, MD’88

Dr. Arthur Rideout stands for leaving the world better than he found it, a principle instilled in him by his parents.

As a dedicated reconstructive surgeon, his efforts have transformed the lives of countless children born with cleft lip and palate, hand injuries and burns.

Through more than 50 humanitarian missions with several organizations, including Operation Smile and Team Broken Earth — a charity he co-founded — Dr. Rideout has provided life-changing surgeries to many global citizens, particularly in disaster-stricken areas including post-earthquake Haiti.

His leadership has been pivotal in expanding Team Broken Earth from a local initiative into a national, volunteer-driven organization that continues to deliver medical relief and education in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

In addition to his clinical work and leadership roles at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, Dr. Rideout has played a significant role as an educator at Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine.

His influence on the next generation of health-care professionals ensures that his values of compassion, perseverance and community service will be carried forward.

His extraordinary service has been recognized with honours such as the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, inspiring others to follow his example of dedication to making the world a better place.

Dr. Rideout’s journey from “Come From Away” to community cornerstone exemplifies the profound impact one individual can have when driven by a genuine desire to contribute to the greater good.

Horizon Award – Mark Browne, BA(Hons.)’15, MBA’24

Mark Browne’s commitment to community, democracy and justice is just the kind of outstanding contribution an alumnus under the age of 35 must achieve to be considered for the Horizon Award.

From a young age, he took on positions to contribute to his rural community.

At the age of 16, his first summer job was working for his member of Parliament, Judy M. Foote.

At the age of 22, he was elected as a member of the House of Assembly for Placentia West-Bellevue, making him the youngest person in Newfoundland and Labrador history to serve in the House.

As parliamentary secretary to then-premier Dwight Ball and later to the minister of Tourism, Culture, Industry, Innovation and Francophone Affairs, he was given additional responsibilities.

Following his time in public office, Mr. Browne went from being a law-maker to a law student at the University of New Brunswick where he graduated at the top of his class.

Eager to pursue justice as an advocate for others, his excellence in trial advocacy and pro bono work earned him the Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella Award, bestowed upon a graduating law student most likely to make important contributions to the Canadian justice system by positively influencing equity and social justice, nationally or globally.

In addition to his law degree, Mr. Browne holds a bachelor of arts (honours) degree in political science and French and a master of business administration degree from Memorial, alongside a master’s degree in international relations (distinction) earned while living in Paris.

Following law school, he clerked at the Court of Appeal for Ontario, including Ontario’s chief justice. He was called to the bar in June 2024 and is now clerking at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Alumni Tribute Awards ceremony

The 2024 Alumni Tribute Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Emera Innovation Exchange on Signal Hill Campus. A standing reception will follow.

Tickets are now available.