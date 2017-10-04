Applications welcome

Campus and Community

By Susan Flanagan

Memorial is accepting applications for the Vice-Presidents Council (VPC) Cross-campus Initiatives Fund and Conference Fund.

Cross-campus Initiatives Fund

The Cross-campus Initiatives Fund annually allocates $40,000 as one-time support for new initiatives that build on existing strategic relationships between the St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute, Grenfell Campus, Harlow Campus and the Labrador Institute.

The terms of reference and guidelines for proposals are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic) at 709-864-8246 or via email.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund is an annual $50,000 one-time support for regular conferences, workshops or seminars hosted or co-hosted by Memorial. The fund is not designated for large-scale events.

Terms of reference and a template for submissions are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

A call for applications to both funds is issued three times per academic year, in October, February and June.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Oct. 16.