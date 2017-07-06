Arctic Avenue update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Arctic Avenue will remain closed between the west end of the University Centre and Morrissey Drive until Monday, July 10.

The closure is required in order to complete repairs because of a water main leak in the Core Science construction site.

The University Centre pick-up/drop-off lane adjacent to Arctic Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Parking information

Permit holders for the Earth Sciences building’s underground parking garage may use level 2 and 3 of the parking garage at the corner of Arctic Avenue and Clinch Crescent.

The University Centre and the Earth Sciences building will remain on temporary water service until normal service can be restored.