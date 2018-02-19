Artistic pride

Campus and Community

By Jeff Green

The Department of Technical Services played a significant role in the design and fabrication of a new display that’s now permanently mounted at Government House.

The department’s model making and fabrication shops manufactured a wooden panel featuring the names of viceregal consorts – the partners of current and past lieutenant-governors of Newfoundland and Labrador. The panel commemorates the commitment and efforts the consorts have made over the years.

1/ History panel The panel was constructed of Northern White Oak. Dennis Cramm, division manager, mechanical division, Technical Services, supervised the work with a number of employees contributing to the exhibit: Robert Murphy was the lead craftsman and artisan; Gavin Diamond was the computer numerical control machine specialist; and Sabrina Belanger and Megan Russell completed the hand-detailing and painting. Photo: Submitted 2/ Intricate details Three-dimensional digital scans of the province’s coat of arms, as well as clam shell carvings, helped the team create computer models required to produce replicas on a computer-controlled milling machine. The pitcher plants featured on the board were carved using traditional tools by staff while the consorts’ names were added with the computer-controlled milling machine. Photo: Submitted 3/ Team effort From left are Sabrina Bélanger, scientific glassblower, Technical Services; Lt.-Gov. Frank F. Fagan and Patricia Fagan; Richard Meaney, director, Technical Services; Dave Snook, supervisor, machine shop, Technical Services; and Robert Murphy, supervisor, model shop, Technical Services. Photo: Submitted 4/ New display Jane Crosbie, wife of Dr. John Crosbie, former lieutenant-governor and former chancellor of Memorial University, was on hand at Government House for the unveiling and to see her name on the new panel. Photo: Submitted

The artwork was unveiled during a ceremony hosted by Lt.-Gov. Frank F. Fagan and Patricia Fagan on Feb. 1.

“The staff at Government House, including the lieutenant-governor and his wife were delighted with the work,” said Rick Meaney, director, Department of Technical Services.

“There was certainly a great deal of pride displayed by our staff and acknowledgement of Memorial generally, our department and employees was greatly appreciated.”

Mr. Meaney says the panel demonstrates the unique skill set at Memorial and the collaborative efforts between the various units within the department.

The Department of Technical Services is a unit within the Office of the Vice-President (Research).