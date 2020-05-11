Campus and Community

Have you ever wanted to ask Memorial’s president a question?

Now’s your chance.

Dr. Vianne Timmons, Memorial University’s president and vice-chancellor, will be hosting a Tweet and Greet on May 15 at 11 a.m. on Twitter.

Ask a question, share a greeting or introduce yourself, your work and your community to Dr. Timmons.

Since we all have to find ways to connect without breaking public health regulations, the president is happy to use the immediacy of Twitter to meet “face-to-face.”

Follow Dr. Timmons at @vianne_timmons, ask your question and use the #AskMUNPrez hashtag.

Happy tweeting and don’t forget the hashtag!