 Go to page content

#AskMUNPrez

Dr. Timmons invites you to a Tweet and Greet on May 15

Campus and Community

May 11, 2020

Have you ever wanted to ask Memorial’s president a question?

Now’s your chance.

Dr. Vianne Timmons, Memorial University’s president and vice-chancellor, will be hosting a Tweet and Greet on May 15 at 11 a.m. on Twitter.

Ask a question, share a greeting or introduce yourself, your work and your community to Dr. Timmons.

Since we all have to find ways to connect without breaking public health regulations, the president is happy to use the immediacy of Twitter to meet “face-to-face.”

Follow Dr. Timmons at @vianne_timmons, ask your question and use the #AskMUNPrez hashtag.

Happy tweeting and don’t forget the hashtag!

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

May 11, 2020

Follow the plan

Gazette student columnist: 'We are fighting a unique battle'

May 7, 2020

Alert Level 4 update

No restrictions in place at Memorial to change

May 7, 2020

Manufacturing a solution

Chemistry laboratory steps up to fill hand sanitizer gap

May 7, 2020

Follow your passion

More to success than money says new graduate and student entrepreneur

May 6, 2020

The barking dog is okay

President Timmons considers women's challenges during COVID-19

Kevin Anderson

May 6, 2020

New school head

Kevin Anderson begins in role at the School of Fisheries